Neil Sperry: Vincas struggle with disease, under-watering

DEAR NEIL: I’ve had difficulty keeping recently planted vincas alive. In the past I was told that my problem was caused by overwatering. Now I’m cautious not to overwater. I wait to see wilting before I water, but I’m seeing the same problems. What do I need to do?

Dear Reader: Let’s identify two possible problems. The huge disease issue for vincas over the past 30 years has been the fungus Phytophthora. It attacks the plants’ stems, causing damage that looks like a hot knife has been laid alongside them. The plants wilt from the lesion upward.

As the disease spreads, the entire plant and eventually most of the planting is overrun with it. It wasn’t until the Cora series of vincas came onto the market that we even thought about growing vincas again, and even then we had to rotate them around in our gardens so that soil wouldn’t build up the disease.

Eventually even the Coras became susceptible and now we see the Cora XDR series, touted as being extra disease-resistant. I can’t tell from your survivor which type of vinca you’re growing, but the XDR Coras could be a help.

And the second problem could be just plain under-watering. In that case the plants would wilt because they were dry. That’s what this looks like. This potting soil looks like it may never have been watered.

DEAR NEIL: At our place in Central Texas we are slowly losing our Bermuda grass. I’ve been treating it every three weeks with a fungicide, but it doesn’t get any better.

The blades pull loose easily, but the roots are firmly attached. What might be causing this?

Dear Reader: If I didn’t know what a serious drought Central Texas has been in, and if I couldn’t see near and beyond the fence, I would suspect that this could be Pythium, or cottony blight. It’s a frequent late summer problem for urban lawns when people overfeed and overwater their Bermuda turf.

However, seeing the bigger picture of your lawn’s surroundings, it’s probably not too likely that you’re overwatering it at all. (Plus the fact that you’ve been applying fungicide.)

So then I think about whether your turf might just not be getting enough water. I know water restrictions have been tight in many Central Texas cities. And I even wonder about the phenomenon of “heat tracking,” where grass is singed when it’s mowed during hot, dry conditions.

You might consider sending a sample to the Texas A&M Plant Disease Clinic at College Station for culturing and identification.

DEAR NEIL: I planted a Mexican sycamore in my backyard in 2019. It is not growing as quickly as one in my front yard.

I water it once or twice weekly with a bag around its trunk, but so many of its leaves are turning yellow and falling off. Am I watering it too much?

Dear Reader: Exactly the opposite. Your tree’s roots extend out 5 or 8 feet in all directions. The important smaller roots that do all the “work” of taking in water and nutrients are out at, and beyond, the drip line.

Your tree is begging for water. Those bags around tree trunks are not good ways to water trees, especially after the trees have been planted for a few months. Run the hose slowly and let the water soak deeply into the ground in several locations.

Yellowing of older leaves is a plant’s natural means of lessening its responsibilities when it’s in stress. If you start watering more deeply and farther out from the trunk you will see new leaves being produced to replace these old leaves that will soon drop.

DEAR NEIL: Do bags of fertilizer lose their potency if not used in the same season in which they were purchased?

What about if they are “clumpy” when you open the bags? I have never seen a “use by” date on bags I have bought.

Dear Reader: If granular fertilizers are kept dry they should not lose any of their nutritional properties. An exception might be encapsulated “timed release” foods. Manufacturers have told me that the coatings may release their nutrients more rapidly when those products are used in hot Texas conditions.

My bigger concern would be with your word “clumpy.” That would suggest that a conventional granular fertilizer might have taken on moisture. That is a problem.

It can make it quite difficult to get uniform distribution of the fertilizer through a spreader. I would pass judgment on such a product bag by bag.

DEAR NEIL: I bought this pecan tree from a tree farm in January. It was dug with a machine, then the root ball was wrapped in burlap and secured in a wire cage. I planted it within three days. Is it just in shock? Can it be saved?

Dear Reader: Pecans are notoriously difficult to transplant. The larger the tree the harder it gets. Yes, your tree is struggling with transplant shock.

You’ve done a good job of staking it, but it should have been thinned and pruned back by 50% to compensate for the massive number of roots left behind when it was dug.

It’s probably too late to gain much by doing so now. It also would have helped if you had applied a liquid root stimulator monthly for the first couple of years.

Go ahead and start that process now. Be careful that the wires don’t girdle into the trunk. It looks like that could already be starting to happen.