DEAR NEIL: Is there a secret to killing wild violets in my lawn? Each spring it seems like I have twice as many.

Dear Reader: Perhaps. Use a broad-leafed herbicide containing 2,4-D as one of its active ingredients (or perhaps its only ingredient).

Use a spray tank that allows you to adjust the pressure to a low-to-moderate rate of application so that you can just barely coat the leaf surfaces without causing excessive runoff.

Do not mow for several days before or after you treat because you want the weedkiller to be absorbed through the leaves.

The plants will carry it down into their roots where it will kill the violets slowly but surely. It might take a couple of applications three or four weeks apart. Do not spray when it's expected to rain within 48 hours.

It might help to include one drop of liquid dishwashing detergent per gallon of mixed spray to help hold the weedkiller on the V-shaped leaves without its running off.

Once you have used a sprayer for broad-leafed weedkillers you should never use it for any other type of spray application. It’s too difficult to get the residue out of the tank.

DEAR NEIL: How soon after my daffodils have finished blooming can I cut their tops back? I don't like the browned leaves.

Dear Reader: As soon as they're brown you can trim them back to the ground.

But you always want to leave green leaves on any perennial. It's those leaves that manufacture sugars that are then stored in the plants for the next year's flowers.

DEAR NEIL: I had two gardenia trees in large pots. I think the winter did a number on them because the leaves all turned brown.

When I trimmed them I saw green tissues in the stems, but they have not put any new leaves out yet. Do you think I’ll need to replace them?

Dear Reader: Yes, although nothing would be lost by waiting a couple more weeks to see if they offer to send out new shoots from down near the ground line.

Gardenias are very tender to extreme freezes, and when they’re exposed in pots they lose 15 to 20 degrees of hardiness beyond what they normally could tolerate.

DEAR NEIL: I have a live oak growing about 20 feet away from a fruitless mulberry.

The mulberry is big enough and old enough that it has really encroached on the live oak's space. The live oak, in fact, looks like it was sliced in half.

I know the oak is the more permanent tree. If I remove the mulberry, will the oak fill in on that side?

Dear Reader: Yes, over time the oak will send new branches that direction once the competition for sunlight has been removed.

However, it won't happen quickly. A certified arborist would be able to look at the two trees and plan your best course, even including possibly reshaping the "good" side of the live oak somewhat to compensate for the imbalance.

Get a tree specialist on the job to guide you along. Each set of circumstances will be quite different.

DEAR NEIL: I saw sweet peas growing in Central Texas several years ago, and I've always wanted to plant them since then.

That was springtime, and I'm wondering when they need to be planted here.

Dear Reader: Sweet peas, like snap-type English peas, need to be planted in late winter (six or eight weeks prior to the average date of the last killing freeze in your area).

Plant them in well-drained, highly organic soil in a bright, sunny location. Have a wire fence or trellis alongside.

The vines will grow quickly and bloom during the spring, but they are cool-season flowers. Hot weather will take them down.

They're a lovely plant that more people ought to try, even if their bloom season isn’t really long.

DEAR NEIL: Does potting soil ever go bad? I had a bag of a well-known brand on the patio over the winter.

I opened it a couple of days ago to plant in it, and it was wet. It smelled almost like sewage. Is that normal?

Dear Reader: Potting soils contain organic matter of various types, and when organic matter is kept saturated for prolonged periods, anaerobic decay sets in. It's similar to the smell you get out of badly waterlogged soils at the edges of swamps.

I wouldn't be afraid to distribute the bag of potting soil across a large part of my garden to get rid of it, but I'd get a fresh supply for plants and seeds you intend to start new this spring.

DEAR NEIL: Do I need to worry about the preservative that's in pressure-treated wood as I make a raised vegetable garden?

Dear Reader: There's a perfect solution to your worries. You don't want to find out years later that you should have been concerned.

Plus, you want the wood to last as long as it can. (Pressure treating prolongs wood's life, but it doesn't make it immortal.)

Line the raised sidewalls of the garden on the inside with vinyl pond liner or heavy black polyethylene plastic.

Stop the lining at the bottom of the wood, that is, don't use it beneath the garden. You want an open bottom to make rototilling easier and to ensure perfect drainage.