Neil Sperry: Wilting Mexican petunia may be in poor soil

DEAR NEIL: I hope my photo is more than a thumbnail so you can see it. It’s of my Mexican petunia that I planted because I see it growing at a local restaurant where it is thriving.

My plant, however, has to be watered twice a day or it wilts as you can see. It’s listed as drought-tolerant, but able to be grown in wetlands (quite a disparity). How can all that be? What can I do to help my plant?

Dear Reader: There are those out there who are thinking, “Be careful what you wish for, since Mexican petunias grow so aggressively.” What you have read is all true — both sides of the story.

It appears, looking at your photo, that you may not have done extensive bed preparation for it. I see things growing around it that look like they’ve been there all spring. Some could even be weeds.

Did you rototill to a depth of 6-8 inches and work in several inches of organic matter to provide the best possible soil? That, plus watering it by hand deeply until it gets established (often the first summer) will be requirements.

It’s a great plant (if you can keep it from spreading). But it will need good soil and ample moisture at the outset. Afternoon shade also helps.