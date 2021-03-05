Neil Sperry: Winter storm's damage may take time to show

Unlike many other plants (oleanders, crape myrtles and others), pittosporums do not regrow from their bases or roots.

I’ve had questions posted from all over the state about them being lost. They’re pretty risky when it gets really cold.

DEAR NEIL: We had several sago palms that are now very brown. How can we tell if they are going to come back?

Dear Reader: You must wait. It all depends on whether the crowns of the plants survived the cold.

The browned leaves won’t green up again, but your hope is that new green leaves will emerge from the centers of the plants.

In all honesty, I have to warn you that thousands of sagos are going to end up being lost across Texas after this winter’s cold. They just weren’t hardy enough to handle the depth and duration of the cold.

DEAR NEIL: How far do I need to trim my Indian hawthorns and abelias that were hurt in the cold?

Dear Reader: Let them “tell” you. Odds are that they will put out new growth up and down their stems, and if that happens, almost no pruning may be needed.