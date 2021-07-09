Neil Sperry: Yaupon holly coming back from roots

DEAR NEIL: We have had this unknown tree in our courtyard for 22 years. The landscaper who planted it is out of business. It died in the wintertime, but it is coming back strongly from its roots.

I would like to prune it and retrain it, but I don’t know when or how to prune it. Please identify it and advise me.

Dear Reader: This is a yaupon holly. I am amazed that it would have frozen back. I have seen thousands of photographs of other plant species that froze, but this is the first yaupon.

You are correct in wanting to prune it and retrain it. Cut the dead trunks back as close to the ground as you can. Let all the new shoots develop for the rest of this growing season. Select seven or eight that you leave to develop into trunks next spring.

By fall 2022 you will be able to select three to five that will be the permanent trunks. Remove all the rest. You will be very pleased with how quickly your plant re-develops. Obviously, its roots are still very healthy.

DEAR NEIL: I have property in South Texas, and after the winter I left the roots of my bougainvillea in the ground rather than digging them out.