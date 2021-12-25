Neil Sperry: ZZ plant can be nice addition to landscape

It’s a mid-April or May task, and it begins by spraying a glyphosate-only herbicide (no other active ingredients mixed in) to kill all existing vegetation without contaminating the soil in the process.

Give it 10 days to do its work, then rototill to 3 or 4 inches and rake to remove debris and to establish a smooth grade. Then you’ll be ready to plant your sod or sow your seed.

Anything less than that total ground preparation will leave you with poor results. It’s a fair amount of work, but don’t compromise.

Common Bermuda grass is the most popular option, and it can be sodded, seeded, plugged or hydromulched.

In all honesty, you probably already have a good bit of common Bermuda in the lawn currently, and you might be able to have a full and lovely lawn faster by giving it the best possible care and mowing it low, compared to trying to start all over again. It would be a lot less work.

DEAR NEIL: I’ve recently moved into a house where there was a garden in prior years, but it looks like they didn’t take very good care of it.