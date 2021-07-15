New app rolls out with Magnolia Network programming, shopping perks

“From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic,” the press release says. “And while our plan has evolved along the way, our original vision for this network has remained the same: to create a space where people leave feeling like it was time well spent. We’re so excited to finally share these incredible stories with you all.”