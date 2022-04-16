New assembly muffling portion of SpaceX noise in McGregor

SpaceX began to use a new vertical testing assembly in McGregor by March and the production line for Raptor 2 rocket engines there is under construction, according to officials in McGregor.

What is new about the new assembly is the pit underneath it to muffle the sound into the ground, Andrew Smith, executive director of the McGregor Economic Development Corp., said Monday. This muffling pit is in addition to flame channels already built on testing assemblies.

“They did what they said they would do,” Smith said. Smith said certain tests are now much quieter. Others who live and work nearby said other tests are still quite loud.

Smith is also the training captain for the McGregor Volunteer Fire Department, which he said trains in a facility within the McGregor Industrial Park, where SpaceX leases about 4,300 acres from the city.

“When I’m out there training with my firefighters, the only way I know they’re testing Merlins (rocket engines) is if I see the smoke,” Smith said. “It’s that quiet now.”

According to The Perryman Report and Texas Letter, the space industry — including SpaceX, other private companies and NASA — brings $23 billion per year into Texas along with more than 102,000 jobs.

SpaceX employed 578 people as of last September at its McGregor facility, according an economic development grant awarded by the city of Waco and McLennan County. Conditions in the grant include hiring an additional 400 or more employees for the Raptor 2 production line by 2025.

The new Raptor 2 production line at the SpaceX Rocket Development Facility in McGregor is bringing an additional investment of about $150 million into that town, the Perryman Report states.

On Monday, Smith called SpaceX very good corporate citizens of McGregor.

Marissa Maguire, executive director of the McGregor Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, said she agrees with Smith, that rocket testing conducted on the vertical testing assembly with the new sound muffling pit is quieter.

Maguire’s and Smith’s offices are in the same storefront on Main Street in McGregor.

Not everyone in McGregor agrees that the testing is quieter.

Jana Munoz, who has worked at another company outside the main gate into the SpaceX Rocket Development Facility and about a mile down the road for seven years, says tests are as loud in April as they have ever been.

“It’s louder and it shakes worse in April than it did in the winter,” Munoz said Thursday.

Others who work near SpaceX, including Brittany Blakeman and Dusty Terry, agree that tests remain loud and shake their windows or vibrate their desks.

Comparing loudness

Blakeman, who works on Main Street in McGregor, about mile farther away from SpaceX than Munoz, and lives in Axtell, said she can hear and feel the tests at work. But she only hears them at home, and does not feel them there.

“I hear them in Axtell but only gently,” Blakeman said Thursday. Axtell is around 32 miles northeast of McGregor and around 13.5 miles from downtown Waco.

Living and working in the area for less than a year, Blakeman said she “quickly” got used to hearing the tests.

She also compares the sound of the rocket testing since last fall to the sound of Army helicopters flying over the place where she used to live in Alabama.

“I would compare it to the sound of Black Hawk (helicopters) flying over my house,” Blakeman said. When she lived in Alabama, her house was near an Army base and under the flight path of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

Some of the testing is quieter this month, Terry said Thursday. Other tests are just as loud or louder.

Terry, who works outside the gate of the Rocket Development Facility, may have the key insight on the sound and shaking from rocket testing.

The key insight

“There are three places out there where the smoke comes from,” Terry said Thursday. When he hears the sound, Terry said he may see smoke coming from one of three distinct locations within the the SpaceX facility.

Out of three places where smoke comes from for rocket testing, only one has a pit built underneath it to muffle the sound.

“The newest place where I see smoke (from testing rocket engines) is still the loudest and smoke only started coming from there last summer,” Terry said.

SpaceX tested developmental Raptor engines, which were more powerful than Merlins and therefor louder, at McGregor beginning in September 2016. People who work near the SpaceX facility say the louder tests became more frequent last summer.

The Merlin engines, for which tests Smith said are now comparatively quiet, have been ongoing at the SpaceX McGregor facility for years.

“When they test for Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy (the Merlin engines), the smoke comes from different place, where I have seen it for a long time,” Terry said. “The sound from there has never been anywhere near as loud as from the newest place.”

SpaceX’s website says Merlin engines produce 190,000 pounds of thrust. Merlin Vacuum engines, designed to operate outside earth’s atmosphere, produce 220,500 pounds of thrust.

These are the same engines that Smith says are tested at the testing system with the pit to muffle the sound.

The engine SpaceX started testing last summer was the first production version of the Raptor. That engine produced around 400,000 pounds of thrust.

People who work nearby say that the louder tests got even louder last fall, which coincides with reports of testing Raptor 2 which produces at least 500,000 pounds of thrust.

SpaceX’s website does not say how many decibels of sound any of these engines produce. But the Raptor 2 produces more than 2.5 times the thrust of Merlin, and 25% more thrust than the first Raptor model.

So it stands to reason that the Raptor 2 would be noticeably louder than its predecessor and enormously louder than the Merlin engines ever were. Some testing involves boosters that include many Merlin engines. And the Raptors are tested at testing assemblies without pits to muffle the sound.

So the Raptor 2 tests may continue to be as loud as they are, unless SpaceX either develops a way to test them on the testing assembly with the pit, or builds a second pit for a Raptor test assembly.

Other news from SpaceX in McGregor

Maguire and Smith say the Raptor 2s being tested in McGregor are all made in Hawthorne, California.

Smith confirmed construction continues on a Raptor 2 production line at SpaceX’s McGregor facility.

News from the rocket development facility in McGregor will not include a testing schedule, Maguire said.

“SpaceX is highly safety conscious,” Smith said.

Maguire said the logistics of a rocket test is also complex.

“They have to get every component of each test properly assembled and they have to get the rocket fuel shipped in,” Maguire said. “They only go when they’re ready.”

She said that if SpaceX published a schedule, it would miss many of the scheduled times.

“We have had congressmen and others here to see tests, and they haven’t tested (sometimes),” Maguire said.

