New Cameron Hall to replace 101-year-old Cameron House on MCC campus

The 101-year old Cameron House on the edge of the McLennan Community College campus may be in its final days after a markedly higher estimate of its renovation spiked plans to convert it into the MCC Foundation's headquarters.

Officials behind that project now have a different plan: a new one-story building on the same site, renamed Cameron Hall and Courtyard, that would serve as the foundation's offices and a space for community use.

The three-story house, built as a summer home for the William Waldo Cameron family in 1921, closed five years ago due to structural problems that made it unsafe. The building had housed the Art Center of Waco for more than 40 years, and its closure forced the arts organization to seek a new home.

The center, now called Art Center Waco, relocated last year into a former day care center at 701 S. Eighth St., which the nonprofit bought and renovated for $3 million.

MCC, which owns the Cameron House and had leased it to the Art Center, hesitated to tear down the century-old structure, with hopes of finding outside donors interested in rescuing it for another use.

That seemed to have fallen into place last spring when plans were announced to renovate the Cameron House as the new offices of the MCC Foundation, which raises funds in support of the college and its programs. The building's second floor would have offered a cultural dimension for the community, housing exhibits and displays showcasing the area's natural history and the stories of Waco, the Cameron family and MCC.

Waco businessman and philanthropist Clifton Robinson pledged $2.5 million in matching funds toward the project, hosting a June fundraiser that brought in nearly a half million dollars.

Those renovation plans came to a halt some two months later when a more detailed look at the renovation cost came in almost twice as high as the original estimate.

"We thought we could accomplish it for around $4 million, but when the estimate came in north of $7 million, that was a shock and a kick in the gut," said Kim Patterson, the MCC Foundation's executive director.

Officials behind the renovation project concluded that more repairs could be needed as the renovation progresses, and maintaining the 1920s structure could add expense in coming years.

"We decided renovating a 100-year-old building was not financially practical for us," Patterson said.

Waco businessmen Robinson and his son Gordon suggested an alternative: a new, smaller building on the same site. Discussions with Waco architectural firm RDBR found that a feasible idea and one closer to the $4 million budget originally planned for the renovation.

The new one-story Cameron Hall would have about 7,000 square feet of space, enough for the foundation's offices and meeting space. It would retain Cameron House's expansive courtyard, once the Cameron summer home's pool, as well as adjoining grounds.

During the years that Art Center Waco used the building, the courtyard became a popular rental for weddings, receptions and community events. Patterson said the college and foundation would continue to use the space in that way, providing a small source of revenue.

Architectural renditions of the house are underway, and while the new building won't mimic the house's distinctive Mediterranean style, some stylistic touches are planned to evoke the house's look.

MCC President Johnette McKown, an advocate of the original renovation plan, said it's regrettable the Cameron House couldn't be saved. However, a new building can be tailored to the specific needs of the MCC Foundation with an eye for community functions as well, she noted.

The foundation has been reaching out to inform donors of the change in plans and many have agreed to shift their pledges to the new project.

"By and large, they've been supportive of the concept," Patterson said.

Fundraising will continue with a push anticipated at the beginning of 2023 once renderings are in hand to show prospective donors.

"We're excited," said McKown. "We'll be continuing in a building that's new, but with the memory of the old one."