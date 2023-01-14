New COVID-19 variant taking hold quickly, booster uptake slow in McLennan County

The number of people keeping up with COVID-19 booster shots in McLennan County is flagging while a new omicron subvariant is establishing dominance statewide.

More remains to be understood about the XBB1.5 variant , but it does not yet seem to have brought a high fatality rate with it, officials said.

Waco-McLennan County Health District Senior Epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah said not much is known about the new variant right now, besides the fact that it has become the most transmissible subvariant of omicrom to date. The World Health Organization is conducting a risk assessment on the new variant that should give the health district more information about XBB1.5. in the next few weeks, Shah said.

The XBB1.5. variant was responsible for 25% of COVID-19 cases nationwide as of Jan. 10, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. In Texas, federal data shows the variant makes up about 17% of cases, said Chris Van Deusen, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

So far this month, the local health district has reported seven COVID-19 deaths among McLennan County residents, ages 86, 67, 70, 81, 83, 99 and 36. The health district reported 83 new cases Friday, though Shah said that number only represents part of the real case count.

“It is impossible to have an accurate number of daily COVID cases due to the unreported at-home tests and undiagnosed cases,” she said.

According to Van Deusen, 56,569 people in McLennan County got the first booster vaccine. Only 19,035 received a second booster, and as of Thursday only 5,641 had received a third.

Dr. Ben Wilson, associate chief medical officer for Waco Family Medicine, said even a mild case of COVID-19 in a young person can “absolutely” result in “long COVID” or conditions that remain after a person recovers from the initial viral infection.

More common symptoms range from lingering fatigue and heart palpitations to sleep issues and depression, digestive problems, rashes or dizziness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In less common cases, patients develop symptoms that mimic chronic disorders already considered “poorly understood” by the CDC, making it difficult for a patients' doctors to place what is happening.

People most likely to develop long COVID include people who had a severe COVID-19 case, people who had underlying health conditions, unvaccinated people and those who experienced multisystem inflammatory syndrome during or after their illness.

“Many experts point to that as the official reason to get vaccinated,” Wilson said.

He said Waco Family Medicine is still giving vaccines, including boosters, mostly to adults.

Wilson said for now it appears the mortality rate of the new variant is low, possibly comparable to the initial omicron wave.

“I expect with all the collective immunity across the population that no matter what variant arises, we will continue to see a much lower fatality rate than we did with the delta variant,” Wilson said.

The health district is offering vaccines to kids 6 months old and older.

In December, the CDC recommended giving bivalent boosters to children between 6 months and 5 years old. In a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services press release about the announcement, the department stated the “vast majority” of children in that age group have received no COVID-19 vaccines at all.