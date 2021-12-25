New fund helps veterans at Baylor, MCC afford child care

Davis, who is a veteran himself, said veterans who get the support they need bring leadership skills, generally have an inclination toward serving others and valuable experience that adds to the community on- and off-campus.

“What I’ve found is the best way to get our community together isn’t social mixers,” Davis said. “We’ll get a handful of people to come out to those, but when I have someone who needs help moving in, or some project in the community that needs help, our veterans come out in droves because service is still part of who they are and that’s what they want to reconnect to.”

He said he had been working as the program manager for one week the first time a veteran at Baylor told him they were struggling to find affordable child care. Since then, he has heard it from countless veterans, and the veterans program has spent the last three to four years trying to figure out a viable solution for the problem.

“And then LaRaine came in like an angel,” Davis said. “That’s really what we needed to highlight that this is a huge need and start the momentum toward real long-term impact on these student veterans and nontraditional students in general.”