New fund helps veterans at Baylor, MCC afford child care

As a new mom, Vivian Manqueros put her days-old daughter Margaux on the waiting list for child care at Baylor University's Piper Center for Family Studies and Childhood Development, though she had no idea how she and her husband, Jesus, would pay the $10,000 tuition if Margaux was accepted.
Now age 4, Margaux is going to classes at the Piper Center, while Jesus is close to earning a bachelor's degree in biology at Baylor. The Piper Center attendance is paid for through a new program to help military veterans studying at Baylor and McLennan Community College afford child care through the schools' centers.
LaRaine and Carr DuPuy made a $100,000 donation and partnered with the Waco Foundation to get the Fund for Quality Childcare going this past summer. In its first round, the program awarded a full scholarship for Manqueros' daughter and a full scholarship at the MCC Child Development Center for a child of a veteran studying at MCC. LaRaine DuPuy said the fund, maintained by the Waco Foundation, may instead be used to pay for multiple partial scholarships at each center next year.
Child care is a major need locally, Waco Foundation spokesperson Natalie Kelinske said. The foundation got “more than a handful” of applications from both schools for next semester, she said.
“A lot of people have causes they care about, and one of the roles the foundation plays sometimes is finding the conduit to bring that passion to reality, and that’s certainly what we did here with LaRaine and Carr and what they wanted to do, but there are other ways that that can look,” Kelinske said.
DuPuy said she was inspired by the MAC Grant, a scholarship program for MCC students that former Mayor Malcolm Duncan Sr. and his wife, civic leader Mary Ruth Duncan, formed with the Waco Foundation’s help in the 1990s. She said she and her husband wanted to focus on education for children preschool-age and younger, something she has heard people in the community express a need for over the past 30 years.
“For years, that has been illustrated time and time again as the most crucial time in a child’s life as far as their developmental stages and their needs for quality child care,” DuPuy said.
She said she called Janet Bagby, a close friend of hers and senior lecturer at Baylor who started a program at the university to support veterans, before turning leadership over to Kevin Davis in 2016. Bagby told her many of the veteran students she was helping adjust to life on campus told her they were struggling to find affordable child care. When DuPuy proposed starting a child care fund for veterans' kids, Bagby told her the centers at Baylor and at MCC would be natural fits.
Bagby said the program she started is meant to help veterans adapt to the much less structured environment on campus.
“It’s not that veterans who are attending college are inherently more needy than other students,” Bagby said. “I’ve always said it would be like taking me and dropping me in the middle of Fort Hood and saying ‘Ok Janet, now go be successful at Fort Hood.’”
Davis, who is a veteran himself, said veterans who get the support they need bring leadership skills, generally have an inclination toward serving others and valuable experience that adds to the community on- and off-campus.
“What I’ve found is the best way to get our community together isn’t social mixers,” Davis said. “We’ll get a handful of people to come out to those, but when I have someone who needs help moving in, or some project in the community that needs help, our veterans come out in droves because service is still part of who they are and that’s what they want to reconnect to.”
He said he had been working as the program manager for one week the first time a veteran at Baylor told him they were struggling to find affordable child care. Since then, he has heard it from countless veterans, and the veterans program has spent the last three to four years trying to figure out a viable solution for the problem.
“And then LaRaine came in like an angel,” Davis said. “That’s really what we needed to highlight that this is a huge need and start the momentum toward real long-term impact on these student veterans and nontraditional students in general.”
Davis said the post-9/11 GI Bill, plus the Yellow Ribbon Program that Baylor participates in, covers 100% of tuition and fees for students, but those veterans are also in a transition period. Many are between jobs or still adjusting to lower pay compared to what they made in the military.
Access to quality child care can make all the difference for a student with children, said Daelynn Copeland, director of MCC's Child Studies and Education Department and its Child Care Center.
“They move through their collegiate education at a more rapid rate, they get better grades, they have a higher retention rate because this is a key part of the puzzle for them,” Copeland said. “Meanwhile, they learn some parenting skills and guidance skills they can use in their home from our parent-education classes.”
Infant care is particularly difficult to find, and child care facilities in Waco are heavily booked for children of all ages, she said. The MCC center typically has an 18- to 36-month wait list.
On top of longstanding challenges, the field has been experiencing an even steeper staffing shortage linked to the pandemic.
“It’s a struggle for everybody, and the cost of child care is affected by that,” Copeland said.
Michelle Kiefer, director of Baylor's center, said demand is especially high for infant care and child care for children five and younger. She said the Piper Center has been trying for months to hire four more teachers to round out its staff of 16.
“Early childhood education is a high turnover field, low pay, hard work but COVID-19 has definitely exacerbated that, and we’re all still kind of reeling from that and trying to right our ship,” Kiefer said.
Felix Quinones Jr., a veterans specialist for MCC's financial aid department, said a Department of Veterans Affairs policy requires students veterans to attend at attend at least one in-person class to get the full extent of the tuition support their service affords them. The requirement, waived temporarily for the pandemic, guarantees an issue for anyone with a child but no reliable child care.
Child care has always been a challenge for student veterans, especially those who relocated to Fort Hood and might not have any friends or family nearby to help, he said.
Jesus, whose daughter is attending Baylor's Piper Center through the new scholarship program, said he has always been about structure, plans and goals. He began attending Baylor in 2016 after serving in the Navy from 2010 to 2015. He was stationed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and served as a hospital corpsman and surgical tech and now plans to become a surgeon.
He said he knew he wanted to become the person leading surgeries instead of following instructions, but the path there seems unclear. Coping with the uncertainty came more easily to Vivian than it did to him, the couple said.
“It was scary, not knowing how I was going to provide for my family and not really knowing what my next step would be,” Jesus said. “That was actually one of the craziest times in my life because I was fresh out of the Navy and didn’t have a job, but I knew I wanted to go to school and further my education.”
Vivan said family members and friends who had also left the Navy often advised the couple to lower their expectations, and for Jesus to leave school and start working right away.
“I felt like since I met him, before he went to the Navy, he’s always had this very clear idea of what he wanted to do with his life," Vivian said. "He wanted to be a doctor, and he’s definitely cut out for that. He worked at Ascension Providence, but his grades began to slide and he ended up quitting.”
They said now that Margaux goes to the Piper Center, they have had more time to focus on the business they launched about six months ago, Bare Demolition, which works with larger companies to prepare sites for demolition.
“For the first few years it was just her (Margaux) and I, we were always together,” Vivian said. “So I wanted to make sure we were doing something that was worth our time away from her. We’re all growing together at the same pace.”