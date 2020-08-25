New highway bypass starts carrying traffic around Hubbard

Two minor wrecks christened a $63 million loop around downtown Hubbard last week, but city leaders still say adjustments to State Highway 31 should well serve the small community with big plans.
Rumors circulated two decades that the highway department hoped to bypass the heart of Hubbard, a city of about 1,400 residents 30 miles east of Waco, where Victorian homes are undergoing renovations and interest in real estate is as high as ever.
The Texas Department of Transportation launched a 9.8-mile rerouting process last year, a move that allows 18-wheelers to avoid Hubbard's downtown. Far from worrying the diversion would make of Hubbard a Bates Motel of "Psycho" movie infamy, town leaders said the business district welcomed relief from big rigs chugging past mom-and-pop shops.
On Aug. 16, with work done, TxDOT officials performed a switch that would "direct traffic through the newly constructed and completed SH 31 bypass," TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said in a press release.
Finishing touches, however, may continue until year's end, timing that has created jitters among merchants already dealing with COVID-19, Hubbard Chamber of Commerce President Eugene Fulton said.
Installing tie-ins that allow movement between Business 31, which runs through downtown Hubbard, and the new bypass could last through November, Fulton said. The additional work came as a surprise to some among city leaders, and he craves more signage and patience from motorists, he said.
Still, on the flip side, the new bypass has generated rumors that fast-food restaurants, travel centers and gas stations have designs on land separating the bypass from downtown, Fulton said. TxDOT built new overpass bridges, added safety upgrades and laid new asphalt to make a four-lane divided Highway 31 where it had been two lanes and undivided.
It enhanced the stretch's appeal to truckers moving between Hubbard and communities in East Texas, including Tyler and Corsicana.
"There is the possibility some larger companies will be coming out on that loop, which would be better for Hubbard," Hubbard City Manager and Police Chief Jason Patrick said by phone.
"There's been a lot of rumor, speculation that a truck stop is coming, chain restaurants, several different things, to be honest, but nothing to confirm," Patrick said. "That would add to our tax base, certainly. This situation is like anything else. Some people welcome change. Some don't like it."
Discussion has started on annexing the land where development would materialize. It now lies in Hubbard's extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Hubbard already has more going for it than meets the eye, Fulton said.
With a population in the neighborhood of 1,500, the community has a city-owned swimming pool, an Ace Hardware, Dollar General and Brookshire Brothers grocery store. Its Sonic restaurant seats 40, making it noteworthy for a chain known for drive-up service and carhops. It has become popular with residents who drive over from Dawson, Coolidge, Mount Calm and Penelope.
Hubbard has a presence on the Texas Lakes Trail, a 31-county region in North Central Texas with museums, western culture and historic downtowns.
"Hubbard City Lakes was built in 1888 using mule teams, and the five lakes served as Hubbard's water supply for a time," said Fulton, who recalled stories of fox hunts along the creeks and a drought that ruined the lakes as a source of drinking water but inspired a cottage industry for bathing in hot well water.
A museum, library and genealogy center has opened in the old Hubbard high school building, and an entrepreneur opened a beer-and-wine tasting room.
Margo Foster, a real estate broker in Hubbard and 45-year resident, said she is withholding judgment on the bypass and its impact.
What she can say for sure is that Hubbard is seeing a run on real estate.
"I've been in the business 30 years, and this is the lowest I've seen home inventory. There is so much demand, and a lot of remodeling going on," Foster said. "This is an older community, dating to Aug. 11, 1881, so we have Victorians, older brick homes. No cookie-cutter stuff here."
She said farmers in West Texas whose cropland became part of the growing oil patch have been nosing around the Hubbard area in recent years.
Foster said she is not overly concerned about Hubbard's future. Its proximity and accessibility to traffic along Interstate 35, Interstate 45 and U.S. Highway 84 means "there is always someone wanting to cut through here."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.