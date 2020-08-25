New highway bypass starts carrying traffic around Hubbard

Still, on the flip side, the new bypass has generated rumors that fast-food restaurants, travel centers and gas stations have designs on land separating the bypass from downtown, Fulton said. TxDOT built new overpass bridges, added safety upgrades and laid new asphalt to make a four-lane divided Highway 31 where it had been two lanes and undivided.

It enhanced the stretch's appeal to truckers moving between Hubbard and communities in East Texas, including Tyler and Corsicana.

"There is the possibility some larger companies will be coming out on that loop, which would be better for Hubbard," Hubbard City Manager and Police Chief Jason Patrick said by phone.

"There's been a lot of rumor, speculation that a truck stop is coming, chain restaurants, several different things, to be honest, but nothing to confirm," Patrick said. "That would add to our tax base, certainly. This situation is like anything else. Some people welcome change. Some don't like it."

Discussion has started on annexing the land where development would materialize. It now lies in Hubbard's extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Hubbard already has more going for it than meets the eye, Fulton said.