New Historic Waco Foundation director looks to expand its reach

Erik Swanson, the incoming executive director of the Historic Waco Foundation sees the homes at the core of the foundation's mission as platforms to host and encourage broader views of Waco's history.

"These houses are well situated to do that. I want to see what aspects of the community we're getting and what aspects we're not," Swanson said.

He will start as executive director of the foundation March 14, succeeding Jill Barrow, who retired as executive director in January after more than four years at its head. Swanson will transition to the foundation after a stretch as exhibits curator and coordinator for Baylor University libraries, during which he produced more than 80 exhibits and displays.

He plans to continue the direction the foundation has taken in recent years of addressing a broader Waco history than one confined by its homes and the families that lived in them.

"It's time for us to come off the front porches of these houses," foundation board President Clint Lynch said.

The Historic Waco Foundation runs and maintains three 19th and 20th century homes: East Terrace House at 100 Mill St., McCulloch House at 407 Columbus Ave., and the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House at 814 S. Fourth St. Its offices are in a fourth house, the Hoffmann house next to the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House. The 154-year-old Fort House at 503 S. Fourth St., a Historic Waco Foundation property for many years, was sold in 2019 to Magnolia's Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Swanson said the houses serve as an entry point to part of Waco history, a history that includes the community in which the houses sat as well as the people who built and lived in the houses. He cited the example of an entry door from an 1850s house away from the flow of people in the house, a seemingly odd location until one realized it was meant for enslaved workers, not the home's owners.

"Here, the design of the house was influenced by the time they were living in," he said.

It is that wider view of historical interpretation that drew Swanson into museum studies. He attended Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, earning a degree in history with a minor in anthropology and Civil War studies, but a stint at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library proved the spark that moved him to museum work.

A brief time working in the library's archives was "miserable," but a transfer to the library's museum portion, where he encountered collaborations on projects and contact with historical objects steered him to museum work. He left the Reagan Library in 2013 to begin graduate studies in Baylor's museum studies program, graduating in 2015 and working in Baylor libraries after that.

His time at Baylor and in Waco introduced him to the Historic Waco Foundation and Waco history, so when an opportunity came for the director's position after a candidate unexpectedly turned down the board's offer, he seized it.

In the weeks ahead, Swanson aims to get a sense of who visits the foundation's homes and why, plus who is not visiting.

"Waco has grown exponentially, with more diverse people and people who want their stories to be told," he said. "Who is our new audience and who is our target audience?"

As part of making programs accessible to a larger community, Swanson hopes to see bilingual labeling on future exhibits.

That continues the direction the foundation has pursued in recent years, from former Director Don Davis, who retired in 2017, through Barrow, said board President Lynch.

"We are always going to take care of the houses, but there's more to Waco history than the families of those houses," Lynch said. "We want to consider every aspect of Waco history, including the African American community, the Hispanic community — any community."

Lynch said exhibits at the houses over the last few years have demonstrated that broader view. An East Terrace exhibit on home construction techniques and tools was not limited to that house, but houses in Waco during that period. A look at debutante balls did not stop with the Hedonia Club and the Cotton Palace Pageant of the white elite, but included the African American Jack and Jill of America debutante ball and Hispanic quinceañeras.

Both Lynch and Swanson praised the work of preceding director Barrow, a former director of the Ollie Mae Moen Discovery Center and a Rapoport Academy teacher. Barrow came out of retirement from those positions to shepherd the organization through the challenging last four years. That period saw the COVID-19 pandemic close the foundation's houses for a time, then curtailed visitors and income for months after that. Expansion of Interstate 35 through downtown Waco and downtown street construction also interrupted visitor access to the Earle-Napier-Kinnard and Hoffmann houses for more than a year.

Barrow not only helped the foundation pivot to online programs and activities when COVID-19 protocols were constraining in-person visits, but kept a tight thumb on the budget. She and her board also created a strategic plan that set four goals for the organization's future: financial security, digital growth, enhanced visitor experience and public engagement including more diverse communities.

"Her passion would just wear you out at times, but she met every challenge head on," Lynch said of the previous director.

Swanson hopes to build on the foundation's use of technology in virtual exhibits and cellphone tours.

"One of the things the pandemic taught us is museums have to be flexible," he said.

The fate of the Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History after the recent death of its founder and owner Helen Marie Taylor may be an item in the foundation's future. Taylor and former Director Davis discussed a possible collaboration, but could not agree on how it would work. Swanson declined to speculate, and Lynch said the foundation is taking a wait-and-see approach.

"Waco really needs a history museum," he said. "It would be great to house Waco history in one location."

Swanson is eager to get started on the future in the weeks ahead and in more ways than one. He is marrying Amy Runyon, a rare book catalog librarian for Baylor libraries, on April 24.

While the Historic Waco Foundation is concerned with the past, it has a future, he said.

"History is happening all the time," Swanson said. "Museums play a role in interpreting that history."

