New Jesus Said Love mural pays tribute to exploited women and offers hope

Suarez knew he wanted to be involved in the project.

“I felt really honored to celebrate her and her art as well, even though I didn't get to meet her,” Suarez said. “It was just an honor to take what she did and evolve it a little bit.”

Suarez said he saw her sketches and was drawn emotionally into the story they were telling.

“Seeing her sketches you can tell that it was the same person but five or six completely different styles but they showed the development of one person,” Suarez said, saying he was able to see how Kathleen, who suffered from personality disorders, used her art to draw different versions of herself.

This was the first time Suarez had used someone else's art as groundwork for a mural so it was important for him to keep parts of Kathleen’s work the same.

“It speaks to her style,” Suarez said. “It’s a little different than what I normally do but I was able to blend it together. The roughness and blurriness of the lines is more of her work so I was happy to honor her style as well.”

Through looking at Kathleen’s art, Suarez was able to connect emotionally to her.