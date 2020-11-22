New Jimmy Dorrell book draws on community development experience in Waco

It also targets the heart of what Dorrell considers a blind spot in American Christianity, the relative wealth of most Americans compared to the world's poor and an inability to step outside values embedded in American culture when it comes to sharing that wealth.

"Somewhere along the way, capitalism became the god with a little Christianity mixed in," he said.

Experience tells him that the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas shows the greatest outpouring of Christian and civic charity to people suffering material shortages: drives to provide food, clothing and toys for those who may lack them, financial gifts to the organizations serving them.

"One-third of our donations come in between Thanksgiving and Christmas," Dorrell said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Such seasonal concern, however, often does not address the day-to-day issues of unemployment, substance abuse, violence, homelessness, undereducation, inadequate housing and more that often cluster in poor neighborhoods.

Worse, outside help often is unidirectional, with little appreciation of the opinions or wants of the people at its receiving end.

"There are certain principles of community development that churches don't get," Dorrell said. "There's often a lack of dignity and empowerment."