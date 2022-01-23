New Keep Waco Beautiful director has big plans for city

"Nine people met to discuss the needs for an active, ongoing beautification effort," the Keep Waco Beautiful website says. "The Environmental Commission and the Image Committee of the Chamber of Commerce were unanimous in their backing of this new association."

The organization incorporated as a nonprofit, Keep Waco Beautiful, in 1980. It became a certified affiliate of Keep America Beautiful four years later.

"This is my dream job," Fergusson said. "I have a lifelong personal passion to be in a role of service to this community, to collaborate with other fantastic organizations, Baylor University, Prosper Waco, Waco's parks and recreation department.

"I'm a believer that all citizens thrive when they have the opportunity to live and work in beautiful surroundings. We're working toward strategic initiatives, and we'll have more to say about those in the spring."

Fergusson said volunteers make Keep Waco Beautiful tick, and she and the 16-member board may restructure the organization's membership program. The idea is more outreach, giving opportunity to people who may applaud the organization's mission but know little to nothing about getting involved, she said.