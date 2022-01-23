New Keep Waco Beautiful director has big plans for city

Carole Fergusson, Keep Waco Beautiful's new executive director, found her mind wandering during a drive through North Waco recently.
She had stopped by Urban Reap, the recycling, composting and green growing venue behind Jubilee Food Market, and was heading downtown when a "random piece of land" caught her eye near the Brazos River.
"Could that become a community walk space? A spot for people to gather and enjoy lunch?" Fergusson said, recalling the conversation with herself.
"I find myself getting inspired by empty lots or spaces," said Fergusson, laughing that infectious laugh that punctuates but never derails her train of thought. She's a Waco native who graduated from Tarleton State University with a psychology degree. She's twice had COVID-19, spending her most recent recovery time "trying to be productive," researching funding sources for Keep Waco Beautiful projects.
Keep Waco Beautiful can trace its roots to 1979, and it never has been one to let grass grow beneath its feet. It helped build Miss Nellie's Pretty Place, a signature wildflower garden in Cameron Park. In 1993, it planted 500 trees at the Waco landfill, proving its realm of influence knows no bounds. It spruced up Waco Regional Airport; hosted gardening events on Elm Avenue; beautified the old entrance to Floyd Casey Stadium on Valley Mills Drive; planted Treaty Oaks at Lover's Leap; and spearheaded graffiti removal downtown.
Its mission walks the fine line between cleaning and beautifying. Keep Waco Beautiful may place Heritage Square next to Waco City Hall or bring Indian Spring Park to fruition, or it may supervise college-age volunteers in kayaks cleaning the banks of Lake Brazos, capturing wayward Styrofoam containers and fire extinguishers that managed to free themselves from vessels.
"They collected 75 to 85 bags of trash in 2 hours," Fergusson said of the most recent river cleanup.
"So much trash ends up in the river, much of it from upstream," Fergusson said. "We see the importance of a quarterly river cleanup, so we can get ahead of things. We must think of how best to keep the waterway beautiful."
That goal becomes more important as layer upon layer of riverfront development takes place, she said. The city of Waco and Baylor University, for example, recently announced collaboration on a $700 million project along the river that would include a new $185 million basketball arena.
Keeping the river attractive to diners, fans and hotel guests is vital, she said, but so is preventing new attractions from contributing to the problem. KWB must remain proactive, said Fergusson, who is pursuing a grant from Keep America Beautiful earmarked for protecting waterways and ecosystems.
Another sore spot is litter in general citywide.
"I'm talking about illegal dumping, for one thing," she said. "We get calls constantly from people who see us as an expert on eradicating litter. That is part of our mandate, but it remains a constant problem. We try to educate people about it. Volunteers don't realize how bad it can get until they begin pulling things out of the river - tires, fire extinguishers, trash."
Fergusson said she and the Keep Waco Beautiful board continue to brainstorm beautification possibilities. Someone mentioned a crepe myrtle remembrance grove, which could become a source of community pride and ownership, but also would provide an outlet to anyone who has lost friends or loved ones to the pandemic.
Fergusson has considerable experience in reading downtown's pulse, having been employed at Balcones Distilling, at the Startup Waco business incubator and coworking space on Austin, and at the Sidekick Creative Agency, a marketing and media relations firm whose clients included Pivovar, the new Czech-themed brewery, restaurant and boutique hotel downtown.
She talks of her admiration for Frances Sturgis, who convinced local leaders to create the Greater Waco Beautification Association in 1979. Sturgis was friends with Lady Bird Johnson, wife of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, who introduced a national beautification effort during his presidency.
"Nine people met to discuss the needs for an active, ongoing beautification effort," the Keep Waco Beautiful website says. "The Environmental Commission and the Image Committee of the Chamber of Commerce were unanimous in their backing of this new association."
The organization incorporated as a nonprofit, Keep Waco Beautiful, in 1980. It became a certified affiliate of Keep America Beautiful four years later.
"This is my dream job," Fergusson said. "I have a lifelong personal passion to be in a role of service to this community, to collaborate with other fantastic organizations, Baylor University, Prosper Waco, Waco's parks and recreation department.
"I'm a believer that all citizens thrive when they have the opportunity to live and work in beautiful surroundings. We're working toward strategic initiatives, and we'll have more to say about those in the spring."
Fergusson said volunteers make Keep Waco Beautiful tick, and she and the 16-member board may restructure the organization's membership program. The idea is more outreach, giving opportunity to people who may applaud the organization's mission but know little to nothing about getting involved, she said.
Keep Waco Beautiful benefits financially from private donors, but also contracts with the city of Waco to carry out functions.
Fergusson said now is an exciting but challenging time for Keep Waco Beautiful and its hometown. The community continues to attract major events, such as the recent Ironman Waco triathlon, but that attention means more reliance on the community as a whole to get involved in recycling and cleanup efforts. Major construction projects also dominate the downtown landscape, often producing piles of building materials or litter.
"I tell myself to be patient," Fergusson said. "It is a pain, but I know it's for a better future. We just have to focus on areas not under construction."