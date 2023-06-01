Bambi Eskew, a local travel agent, estimates that eight of every 10 homes in her China Spring neighborhood will get new roofs.

"The new joke in the neighborhood is how many people will get flats from nails in the road," said Eskew, whose property damage was not limited to the lid when storms blew through April 26, bringing softball-size hailstones.

"We got a new roof, new gutters, a new cover on the outdoor pergola. Two garage windows had to be replaced," Eskew said, listing the casualties.

Talbert Construction co-owner Jared Talbert estimated his company has received 630 calls "in reference to storm damage." His crews have replaced about 150 roofs and are just scratching the surface of a backlog that awaits primarily in China Spring but also Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview.

"Baseball-size and occasionally softball-size hail was falling, and it broke whatever it hit: bird baths, window screens and pool equipment," Talbert said. "Probably hundreds of garage doors, hundreds of windows, and many HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) condensing units were damaged."

He said he personally has never seen damage so widespread and yet concentrated at the same time.

Contractors have secured permits to install new roofs at a breakneck pace, according to the local Associated General Contractors of America office. The group's newsletter Thursday showed Waco issued 151 permits during the week ending Tuesday. At least 400 permits to replace roofs have been issued since the April hailstorm, said Ginger Ritchison, a manager at the Associated General Contractors office.

"We sold more shingles in May than in any other month so far this year. The increase has been significant," said Taylor Gross at local building supply company Gross-Yowell. "It is becoming an issue of availability, as much of Texas and parts of Oklahoma have had very significant hail seasons. Production has ramped up, but availability remains scarce. I still think a lot more roofs will be replaced when adjusters finish their adjusting."

As usual, roofing companies from beyond McLennan County are following the hail damage to Greater Waco, Gross said. He urged homeowners to conduct business with locally based contractors if possible.

"I've never seen anything quite like it. Our volume from the storm is probably 50 homes, and will end up being in the hundreds," Cen-Tex Roof Systems operations manager Dan Baros said. "We're seeing work in Waco, Lacy Lakeview, Groesbeck, Mexia and Axtell. The entire area has been affected."

Baros said hailstones pounded some homes unmercifully, knocking holes in the shingles and decking, not simply denting the surface.

"I saw pictures right after the hailstorm … broken windshields and back windows of vehicles. It was pretty intense," Baros said.

Insurance adjusters have flooded the countryside, estimating damages and settling claims. Left to be determined are ramifications for area homeowners and higher insurance premiums the foul weather may produce.

April's hail alone is unlikely to have a direct effect on rates, Texas Department of Insurance spokesperson Ben Gonzalez said in an email.

"Any rate increases you see in the short term were likely filed by companies months ago and are not related to a single storm," Gonzalez said. "They're more likely impacted by inflation and increasing construction costs, for both materials and labor.

"But every event that causes losses, whether it's a hail storm, freeze, or wildfire, becomes part of an area's history of losses. It's more about the frequency and severity of losses in an area than about a single event," Gonalez said. "Insurers all use their own underwriting formula, but generally weather losses in one part of the state do not effect rates in other parts of the state."

The day after the April 26 storm, McLennan County Extension Agent Shane McLellan, focusing on crops not rooftops, said he observed hail damage on a line extending through Valley Mills, East Waco and into Hallsburg.

Stormersite.com lists reports from the area of hail ranging from ping pong size on up to grapefruit size between 5 and 6 the evening of April 26.

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management did not declare a state of emergency following the storm. The office "did not receive enough reports of uninsured damage to reach our threshold," Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Dirker said Thursday.

Darren Gassaway, who oversees residential roof sales for Honey's Roofing in Waco, was driving Thursday on what has become a familiar road to China Spring. He said Honey's has installed 25 to 30 new roofs, and he expects to sign more contracts as insurance adjusters complete their tasks.

"What I've been hearing is that companies are reaching out to private adjusters they are so backed up," Gassaway said. "I didn't realize how big China Spring was until this. I'm given an address, find it, and say to myself, 'I didn't know this was here.' I've worked for Honey's four years, and this is definitely the busiest I've seen it. I've been talking with others who have been with the company longer, and that is their experience as well."

Gassaway said replacement roofs in China Spring vary widely in price. Subdivisions with similarly sized modular homes need new roofs costing between $8,000 and $10,000, while larger residences require new roofs costing $14,000 to $17,000. In more expensive areas, replacement roofs may run $30,000 to $40,000, Gassaway said.

He said he buys his shingles from ABC Supply Co.'s Waco location, and so far they have met his demands.

"Supply companies do their due diligence, and they knew the storm was coming," Gassaway said. "The only issue we're having now is timely delivery. But one can only imagine the number they are serving."

Talbert, with Talbert Construction, said his crews are getting into a groove of completing 30 to 35 roofs weekly, but even at that pace, it probably will be late summer or early fall before the company catches its breath. Talbert said completing the task could take a year to 15 months.

Work volume and revenue both are picking up steam and "could reach into the tens of millions if not in excess of $100 million," counting residential and large commercial assignments pending, he said.

"Absolutely, we're shipping more to contractors and roofers than usual this time of year," said Jason Velasquez, who manages McCoy's Building Supply on Franklin Avenue. "It's busy, and the real busyness is yet to come."

Eskew, the travel agent, said she has no complaints about how her insurance carrier, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, handled her disastrous situation.

She returned to her home April 29 following a trip, saw an adjuster May 3 and had the insurance check in her hands May 12. She said the process did wonders for her peace of mind.

"I was able to replace everything with an equal product or better," Eskew said.