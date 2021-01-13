New United Way of Waco-McLennan County board members start as CEO search continues

United Way of Waco-McLennan County has welcomed five new board members as it searches for a new CEO to succeed the retiring Barbara Mosacchio.

Former Waco Mayor Malcolm Duncan Jr. and Cheryl Gochis, vice president for human resources at Baylor University, are leaving the board after completing six-year terms, according to a press release announcing the changes.

"Their leadership has been transformative and they are two of the key architects of our new operating model and strategic plan," the press release states about Duncan and Gochis. "Our work together has evolved to a modern and competitive grant model and has redefined our work through the lens of diversity, equity, and inclusion."

New board members include Waco Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson; Doug McDurham, director of strategy and programs for the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty; Tanner Moore, executive vice president and commercial lender at Alliance Bank Central Texas; Betty Bauer, community volunteer; and Dawn Rogers, Baylor University deputy athletics director.

Caterpillar Inc. plant manager Andrew Pick will serve a second term as board chair, and Tammy Richards, executive vice president and senior lending officer at Extraco Banks, will serve as chair-elect.

Mosacchio started as the local United Way director in March 2017. She announced in October she would retire, effective at the end of March, and several board members are serving on a committee working to find her replacement.

