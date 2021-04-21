New United Way of Waco-McLennan County CEO brings local roots, background in city, community roles

“I think that her experience in working in city organizations and community organizations has really allowed her to refine the gift of listening to people and having thoughts and ideas on increasing relations,” Gochis said.

The United Way aims to direct resources to areas of need, and local donations are used locally, Ellis said.

“We are a collaborator. We are a convener. We are a funder in our community and we serve as a connector. That is our job," she said. "The strength of United Way is knowing the community, knowing where the needs are that need to be met and finding and knowing the resources that we have available to help meet those needs.”

The organization is launching a child well-being research project, which adds to the excitement of her new role, Ellis said. She will be spending her first 90 days on a listening tour, hearing from residents regarding needs and meeting key stakeholders in McLennan County.

Overall, Ellis hopes to continue the effort and work that has already been put into United Way.

“For me, one of the things I want during my time with United Way is that I want to help everybody understand more about who United Way is locally for us and all of the support that is put into the community through the funding and the grant programs, and for us to find that focus in the child well-being arena and determine the space where we best fit and best serve the community, then to be able see some tangible results from the efforts that we put into those initiatives," Ellis said. “I am just kind of honored to get to carry the torch through the next phase and be able to see some of the end results of all of the leg work that has been done up to this point.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.