New US citizen getting latest Waco Habitat for Humanity home

Castillo, 53, established a foundation for her own home, figuratively speaking, by participating in a 19-month Habitat-sponsored program. She took classes on homeownership and spent 300 hours working on Habitat homes for others. This sweat equity makes the program tick, Alexander said.

"Seventy percent of what we do is done with volunteers," he said.

The inquiry from The Fentress Foundation came last year and out of the blue, and Castillo's home is the first it will underwrite, Alexander said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The $100,000 gift will cover the cost of erecting one home.

"Things have changed," Alexander said. "Construction costs are way up. Lumber needed to frame a house has doubled in price in recent months. We found that out in October, when we framed our last house. Land prices also are on the rise. Gone are the days when we built on donated lots."

Alexander said Castillo also qualifies for a $35,000 forgivable mortgage that will cost her nothing as long as she lives at her new address.

The gift from The Fentress Foundation is one bright spot in what otherwise has been a disappointing year because of COVID-19, Alexander said.