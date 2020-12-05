New US citizen getting latest Waco Habitat for Humanity home

Maria "Inma" Castillo said God has been good to her, especially this year. She became a U.S. citizen, and on Saturday she and several friends raised the walls on her new Habitat for Humanity home on Payne Street.
Born in Germany, raised in Spain and once married to a U.S. Navy veteran, Castillo found herself experiencing a mid-life crisis, though not one that prompted her to book a luxury cruise around the world or consider moving to California, where she once lived and still has relatives.
Castillo found herself alone, no longer married to the man she moved to Waco with when he took a job with L3Harris, an aircraft modification company. Her four daughters are grown, making their own way.
She took a job in environmental services at Ascension Providence, often assigned to keeping the emergency room ship-shape. Her co-workers and fellow members of First Spanish Assembly of God Church, on Clay Avenue in South Waco, have provided spiritual and emotional support.
Volunteers from Ascension Providence will spearhead efforts to build Castillo's new home, coupled with $100,000 in financial support from Waco's Fentress Foundation, a philanthropic organization founded in 1960.
Castillo will buy her two-bedroom, one-bath home from Habitat for Humanity through a zero-interest mortgage of $75,500, Waco Habitat for Humanity CEO John Alexander said.
Castillo, 53, established a foundation for her own home, figuratively speaking, by participating in a 19-month Habitat-sponsored program. She took classes on homeownership and spent 300 hours working on Habitat homes for others. This sweat equity makes the program tick, Alexander said.
"Seventy percent of what we do is done with volunteers," he said.
The inquiry from The Fentress Foundation came last year and out of the blue, and Castillo's home is the first it will underwrite, Alexander said.
Support Local Journalism
The $100,000 gift will cover the cost of erecting one home.
"Things have changed," Alexander said. "Construction costs are way up. Lumber needed to frame a house has doubled in price in recent months. We found that out in October, when we framed our last house. Land prices also are on the rise. Gone are the days when we built on donated lots."
Alexander said Castillo also qualifies for a $35,000 forgivable mortgage that will cost her nothing as long as she lives at her new address.
The gift from The Fentress Foundation is one bright spot in what otherwise has been a disappointing year because of COVID-19, Alexander said.
Waco Habitat for Humanity no longer repairs or maintains homes for the elderly and financially strapped, shelving a service that helped 25 to 50 homeowners annually. It has seen its operating budget slide from about $1.4 million to $950,000, and six fewer staff members work in its offices and at construction sites.
Habitat will end 2020 having built only two homes.
Alexander said it hopes to double that next year.
Since 1986, Waco Habitat for Humanity and its volunteers have built 176 new homes and repaired more than 400 owner-occupied residences.
The Habitat for Humanity Re-Store at 1224 Franklin Ave. remains a success story, selling about $500,000 in used and donated building materials annually, with about $200,000 supporting Habitat's mission, Alexander said.
That mission includes providing homes to clients such as Castillo, a bubbly woman who cannot wait to move into her own home. She said she loves life, loves her places of work and worship, and loves to shop when she finds the time. Two aching discs in her back will not keep her down.
COVID-19 derailed plans to visit family in Spain over the summer for the first time in nine years. God willing, she said, she will try again.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.