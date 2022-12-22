New Waco Eagle Scouts recognized

Luke Larsen and Andrew Hager had their Court of Honor for attaining the rank of Eagle Scout Dec. 4 at the Waco Wetlands.

Luke and Andrew have been scouts in Troop 444 and best friends for nine years. They are both seniors at China Spring High School.

For Luke’s Eagle project, he created an outdoor classroom for McLennan Community College; Andrew put up distance markers and rebuilt the information kiosks at the Waco Wetlands.

Both went to Scout Camp Philmont last summer, which was a highlight of their scouting experience.

The Court of Honor ceremony was emceed by Matt Hedrick. Clay Smith is the Troop 444 scoutmaster.

The invocation was given by Rev. Aaron Zimmerman of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

Andrew’s parents, Aaron and Amy Hager, and Luke’s parents, Michael and Tracy Larsen, expressed their thanks for everyone involved in the event and in the scouting of Luke and Andrew.