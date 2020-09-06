New Waco ISD principals vow to help students, families through challenges of new school year

Two other Transformation Waco schools have new principals, Alta Vista Elementary and J.H. Hines Elementary, as well as two Waco ISD schools, Parkdale Elementary and Provident Heights Elementary.

Parkdale Elementary School Principal Lena Ortiz started her first year as a principal this school year, after serving as an assistant principal at Cesar Chavez Middle School for the past three years. Before that, she taught fifth grade for eight years and served as an instructional specialist for one year, both at Kendrick Elementary School.

Ortiz loves a challenge, so she did not shy away from pursuing the principal job despite the drastic changes to the educational environment. This school year might be the biggest challenge Ortiz has faced as an educator, one she likely will never forget, she said.

“It is brand new, and I think more than anything we’re going to be learning from each other, giving grace and receiving grace as we maneuver through this because it’s going to be something new for our teachers and for our students," Ortiz said.