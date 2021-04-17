New Waco police chief stresses relational policing to build trust

“In order to have trust, you typically have a relationship with that person to feel like they have earned that trust,” Victorian said.

The department needs to strengthen existing outreach and work with organizers of community events to invite officers to participate and engage with their groups, she said.

Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry said "relational policing" is a relatively new term and a new take on “community policing,” but the end point is the same.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“At the bottom of all policing is an understanding on the part of law enforcement that they are to protect and serve,” Henry said.

Victorian is set to meet with a group of pastors in the coming weeks with the goal of starting to establish that trust and “build that emotional capital,” she said.

That type of trust would be important if the department is in a position where an officer's actions are being publicly questioned.

“It’s for people to be like ‘you know what, Waco PD appears to have, on the surface, it looks like they have messed up. Let’s give them a chance to either come out and be honest about what happened or to correct whatever mistake it seems that they have made’ and let us improve the relationship that we may have broken,” Victorian said.