New Waco riverwalk design seeks to link Riverfront development, Foster Pavilion, Ranger museum

New designs for the riverwalk in downtown Waco would connect the Riverfront development, Baylor University’s future basketball arena and the Texas Ranger Museum.

The proposed three-phase project to rebuild from Franklin Avenue almost to the Baylor Law School building would cost more than $35 million, with construction on the first phase beginning in March 2024. It is the most recent in a series of development plans that will reshape portions of downtown Waco near the river into a “mixed use entertainment district,” with new restaurants, hotels, shopping and apartments anchored by Baylor University’s $216 million Foster Pavilion.

Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk presented designs to the Waco City Council during its meeting Tuesday, along with Eric Johnston, a senior associate with the AECOM engineering firm serving as a consultant on the riverwalk and Riverfront projects. Johnston’s team worked with Walker Partners and OJB, a landscape architecture firm.

Balk said the riverwalk can be the “unifying element” for all of the city and Baylor University’s riverside developments.

“The opportunity for the riverwalk to tie this package of investments together and serve our community, while also making a huge impact on visitor impressions, is so present,” Balk said. “To not do it right would absolutely take away from the sum total of all these important efforts.”

Balk referenced 2019 council presentations outlining the deteriorated condition of the oldest parts of the riverwalk, built in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Key concerns noted were crumbling features, repeated flooding, closures and the need for better visibility, lighting and safety,” Balk said.

Andrew Albers, an architect with OJB, presented the riverwalk update. He said his main goals for the project are raising the existing rock elevation above the floodplain, creating a park area geared toward pedestrians at the end of Clay Avenue and making a connection to the future site of a pedestrian bridge on Mary Avenue.

“Key to our vision is connecting people to the water, and doing so in such a way that the riverwalk becomes less vulnerable to the regular flooding that we see on the process, making it so that you can enjoy it year-round,” Albers said.

The portion of the riverwalk that runs under Interstate 35 on the arena side of the river will lead to a higher elevation, keeping the path out of the floodplain and possibly connecting with the Baylor Law School parking lot.

Pedestrian path

The first and most time-sensitive of the phases spans from Webster Avenue to the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum and is projected to cost about $18.8 million for construction. A shaded, oblong overlook area extending out over the river at the end of Webster Avenue will give pedestrians a view up and down the river. An inlet at the end of Clay Avenue will include a new waterfall feature and a bridge connecting the two banks of the inlet. Two restaurants planned in the Riverfront development would be built between the overlook and the inlet. The rest of the proposal for the first phase includes greenery and a lawn where events could be held.

“As you move upstream from that plaza where the water feature is, you actually come down in elevation, and then you come back up at Webster Avenue,” Albers said.

He said the undulating path is designed to let the riverside restaurants get creative with their outdoor seating.

Albers said new lighting will make the riverwalk feel safer at night and help encourage people to stick around after dark.

Albers said the water feature will circulate Brazos River water and light up at night.

Baylor University plans to occupy the Foster Pavilion by January 2024, before riverwalk construction begins.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek asked if it is possible to include a place for motorboats and jet-skis to dock along the new riverwalk, similar to the kayak launch station the design includes upstream of the Webster overlook.

He also asked the developers to include native plants in their landscaping and potentially add a water feature thematically connected to Waco’s history of natural springs.

Riverfront update

The council also got an update on Catalyst Urban Development's progress on the mixed-use Riverfront development from Catalyst co-founder Paris Rutherford.

Rutherford said he has stayed in contact over the past several months with leaders on the Baylor basketball arena project and the riverwalk project to ensure the area is "thoroughly connected."

“At the end of the day, if you see something cool and you can’t get to it, that’s disappointing,” Rutherford said. “So we’re working to make sure that does not occur.”

He said the Riverfront development’s buildings have been designed to transition aesthetically from downtown’s older architecture to the more modern design of the basketball pavilion.

“We have a little bit of kind of modern flair, we have some traditional flair,” Rutherford said. “The existing buildings under construction that were conceived of before we knew anything about Baylor’s plans were kind of taking a cue from some of the historic buildings in downtown.”

Council Member Kelly Palmer said to her eye, the renderings more closely resemble developments in Fort Worth and Dallas than Waco and asked if it would be possible to incorporate more local touches.

Work on the Riverfront's first phase that predates the arena announcement is set to wrap up in late spring or early summer next year. Work on the section of the development directly across from Baylor's arena is set to start in January.