A public contest has given Cameron Park Zoo's two-week-old Masai giraffe the name Zuri, meaning "beautiful" in Swahili.

She was scheduled to make her first appearance in her outdoor exhibit at the zoo at noon Tuesday, after the zoo announced her new name Monday night.

The contest ran for two weeks after Zuri's birth, and votes for one of four name options cost $5 each.

The $750 in proceeds from the contest will go to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. The name of Zuri won the contest with $310 raised, or 62 votes out of 150.

The other name options were Adelaide, meaning “kind or noble;” Kalani, meaning “royal or majesty;” and Kira, meaning “throne.”

Zuri was born at 5:10 a.m. June 23 and weighed in at 156 pounds. She now stands at 6-feet, 7-inches tall. Both of her parents came to the Cameron Park Zoo from California. Her mom, Penelope, was born on May 9, 2013, at the San Diego Zoo. Her dad, Dane, was born April 18, 2013, at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Zuri also has a big brother, Zeke, who was born Jan. 22, 2021, and recently moved to the Cincinnati Zoo.

According to a zoo press release, Zuri’s birth was part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums species survival plan breeding recommendation.

Masai giraffes are listed as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to poaching and habitat loss. According to the Wild Nature Institute, Masai giraffes have lost half their population over the last few decades.

National Geographic reported that only 35,000 Masai giraffes remained in the world in 2019.

Masai giraffes are the largest species of giraffe, and are endemic to Kenya and Tanzania.