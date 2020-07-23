Newcomers and Neighbors elects board

The Waco Newcomers and Neighbors group recently installed its officers for the 2020-21 year.
Officers are (from left) Melissa Rich, recording secretary; Valerie Reyes, newsletter; Linda Howell, reservations; Yvonne Evans, website; Patsy Dillard, co-treasurer; Doreen Wood, membership; Glen- da Ruiz, database; Mary Welch, pre- sident; Patricia Boyd, co-treasurer; Linda Burnett, club development; and Barbara Rountree, name tags.
Board members unable to attend were Linda Merryman, corresponding secretary; Susan Folkert, programs; Alice McEwan, special interest groups; Sally Martin, publicity and Facebook; and Angelika Hoeher, past president.
Newcomers and Neighbors is a social club that welcomes all women in the Central Texas area who are looking for fun and friendship.
Monthly meetings are held on third Wednesdays at the Baylor Club. For more information, contact Mary Welch at 409-256-6069, look on Facebook for Waco Newcomers and Neighbors, or visit newcomersandneighborsofwaco.com.
