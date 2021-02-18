Newspaper delivery update; read the digital edition for Friday here

Power outages at our print site in Bryan, coupled with incredibly dangerous driving conditions, have forced the Tribune-Herald to produce electronic editions for much of this week.

Friday’s print edition will be delivered, as driving conditions warrant. Carriers will also be delivering the Monday and Wednesday print editions, which we were able to print during brief times power was available, along with Friday’s edition.

We encourage subscribers to activate their electronic edition, at no additional charge, by visiting wacotrib.com/activate or choosing the Activate Digital Subscription link from the Customer Service area of the menu at the top left of the website.

An online digital replica of today's newspaper is available and can be viewed at wacotrib.com/eedition.