 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NewsVu provides readers direct link to augmented coverage on wacotrib.com

  • 0

Beginning in Sunday’s edition, readers will notice several little NewsVu boxes, with QR codes, accompanying some of the articles in the newspaper.

This NewsVu feature provides a connection between the articles you read in the print edition and a plethora of digital content we offer at wacotrib.com.

To get started, open the camera or barcode scanner app on your smartphone and point it at the code within Carl Hoover’s feature on how local people are coping with long COVID-19. A link will pop up in the app. Tap on the link, and it will take you to a video interview with one of the people in that story. There you will also find additional photos.

You’ll be seeing many more of these QR codes in the paper today and going forward.

Videos, podcasts, photo galleries, digitized court documents, interactive graphics and many other features are used regularly at wacotrib.com to provide a richer experience. Now our traditional newspaper readers will have a direct line to this content.

People are also reading…

— Steve Boggs, Editor

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Waco radio personality Rich Richardson remembers Sept. 11, 2021, as the day that COVID-19 changed his world and his last memory before a 26-day coma that followed.  Six months later, and three months into physical therapy meant to get his arms and legs back to their normal function, COVID-19 continues to shadow his world.

Spring break sprouts family activities in Waco

Spring break sprouts family activities in Waco

It's spring break week for many Waco-area schools, and one with fewer public restrictions or precautions than the last two years. For many families, it is a return to trips and activities — and for some local attractions, a return to special activities aimed at children and families.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former President Barack Obama Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert