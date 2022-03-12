NewsVu provides readers direct link to augmented coverage on wacotrib.com

Beginning in Sunday’s edition, readers will notice several little NewsVu boxes, with QR codes, accompanying some of the articles in the newspaper.

This NewsVu feature provides a connection between the articles you read in the print edition and a plethora of digital content we offer at wacotrib.com.

To get started, open the camera or barcode scanner app on your smartphone and point it at the code within Carl Hoover’s feature on how local people are coping with long COVID-19. A link will pop up in the app. Tap on the link, and it will take you to a video interview with one of the people in that story. There you will also find additional photos.

You’ll be seeing many more of these QR codes in the paper today and going forward.

Videos, podcasts, photo galleries, digitized court documents, interactive graphics and many other features are used regularly at wacotrib.com to provide a richer experience. Now our traditional newspaper readers will have a direct line to this content.

— Steve Boggs, Editor