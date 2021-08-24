Next steps remain a puzzle for Oak Lodge residents as demolition looms

Homeless advocates are watching the curtain close on Oak Lodge Motor Inn, an eyesore at 1024 Austin Ave. beset by crime and neglect but still a place where Waco residents otherwise without options could spend the night or a decade.

Where residents go from Oak Lodge is a puzzle entities including Mission Waco, the Waco Housing Authority, Church Under the Bridge and the city of Waco have sought to solve. With an Aug. 31 target date approaching, their scramble to put people somewhere, nearly anywhere, has intensified.

A $9 million retail and residential development called the Dottie Oaks Condominiums is planned where the 72-room Oak Lodge now stands. Developers Brian Mitchell and Julius Kramaric announced in June that they expected a year of demolition and construction work to start at the end of this month, but assured it would only start after residents are out. That timeline unfolds in less than a week, but Oak Lodge is not empty. Estimates vary on the number still living there, ranging from two to more than 20. Some have help in leaving, others are stuck in limbo, possibly not able to afford rental rates elsewhere.