Next steps remain a puzzle for Oak Lodge residents as demolition looms

Homeless advocates are watching the curtain close on Oak Lodge Motor Inn, an eyesore at 1024 Austin Ave. beset by crime and neglect but still a place where Waco residents otherwise without options could spend the night or a decade.
Where residents go from Oak Lodge is a puzzle entities including Mission Waco, the Waco Housing Authority, Church Under the Bridge and the city of Waco have sought to solve. With an Aug. 31 target date approaching, their scramble to put people somewhere, nearly anywhere, has intensified.
A $9 million retail and residential development called the Dottie Oaks Condominiums is planned where the 72-room Oak Lodge now stands. Developers Brian Mitchell and Julius Kramaric announced in June that they expected a year of demolition and construction work to start at the end of this month, but assured it would only start after residents are out. That timeline unfolds in less than a week, but Oak Lodge is not empty. Estimates vary on the number still living there, ranging from two to more than 20. Some have help in leaving, others are stuck in limbo, possibly not able to afford rental rates elsewhere.
“There is gray area,” said Paul Fields, a point person for Church Under the Bridge. “We had about 13 on our initial roster, which we prepared after asking people to come by and get signed up. We found out some were not actual residents. There are others just procrastinating. They’re hearing they won’t have to leave until October, or after the first of the year. Where they get their information, I don’t know. It would be nice if we had somebody who knows exactly what’s going on, someone to say, ‘You need to leave on this day.’”
Jimmy Dorrell, pastor of Church Under the Bridge, whose attendees include people suffering or recovering from chemical dependency, the marginalized and the homeless, has railed against gentrification and the loss of low-income housing. He addressed those issues during his sermon Sunday, and said the situation emerging at Oak Lodge Motor Inn is a crisis.
In response to questions, Dorrell said in an email Monday that 22 people were still living at Oak Lodge as of late that morning. He said it was his understanding there were 13 “approved” tenants, meaning they had qualified for housing assistance under guidelines the city of Waco applies.
“But even with their financial help, they do not have a place to rent,” Dorrell said. “There are about eight or nine tenants that are still there that were not approved by the city for various reasons that I don’t know.”
Mission Waco social worker Jerrod Clark said finding affordable motel rooms for stays in a pinch has become nearly impossible. He said high-profile construction projects, including the $341 million widening of Interstate 35, have caused demand to skyrocket and prices to escalate.
“We have had a really difficult time finding replacements” for lost lodging, Clark said. “At these hotels, it has become a daily rate issue rather than weekly or monthly. Prices have become unaffordable. Owners are cashing in on the supply-and-demand curve, and we’re struggling to place residents.”
Dorrell agreed.
“Yes, they are full, and now more expensive, but not all because of the poor,” he said. “Workers and other folk who cannot find affordable housing are staying in them. Some are charging daily rates for more money, but monthly rates were around $700 a month, and now are closer to $900 a month. Those who receive disability checks cannot afford more expense.”
Melett Hopping, who directs the Waco Housing Authority, said the agency for six to eight weeks has endeavored to help with the situation, though its options are limited. She said Oak Lodge would never pass a U.S. Housing and Urban Development-mandated inspection needed to qualify residents for housing assistance. She said the use of emergency housing vouchers is on the table. A waiting list for Section 8 housing assistance will reopen in October, but the approval process can prove lengthy, Hopping said.
Heart of Texas Region MHMR is working closely with Waco Housing Authority, MHMR program director Shaun Lee said. It has enjoyed some measure of success at Oak Lodge.
“We reached out to four residents in our attempt to secure Section 8 vouchers, and did secure vouchers for two,” Lee said.
The goal is for clients to pay no more than 30% of their monthly income on housing, he said.
Confusion about the timeline remains among Oak Lodge residents, with some already paying rent for next month and one even paying rent into October, Dorrell said.
“Our team has tried unsuccessfully to get the management at Oak Lodge to give us a firm date for closing,” Dorrell wrote in his email. “There are plenty of rumors floating among the residents about if/when it will actually close.”
Meantime, advocates are doing what they can, when they can.
Fields said finding a place to stay represents only part of the battle. Some residents prefer to stay downtown or nearby, giving them easier access to mental health services and amenities for the homeless and marginalized. Moving to Waco’s outskirts, or to a neighboring city, could be cured with mass transit “but can also be a little bit frustrating,” Fields said.
He said he recently managed to move a couple from Oak Lodge to a residence just off Gurley Avenue in South Waco, and found a couch for them a few days later. Another resident and a roommate rented a camper in another motel’s backyard, “and I think that’s going to work out fine,” Fields said. Another couple landed living quarters in American Inn near Waco and Valley Mills drives, and more found accommodations at the Classic Inn on New Dallas Highway, he said.
Locating a place can become a hit-and-miss proposition. He said a motel manager may have no vacancies first thing in the morning, but will promise Fields a return call as soon as a room becomes available.