Nibbles: Hawk's Hot Chicken

Hawk’s Hot Chicken

1500 N. Interstate 35

254-262-6005

On Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and www.hawkshotchicken.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Catering also available.

Alcohol: Beer, including local beers from Brotherwell Brewing and Southern Roots Brewing Co., wine, alcoholic seltzers and wine drinks.

Outside dining: Yes.

On the menu: Mild to hot chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and buffalo legs; chicken salt fries, salads and desserts.

Good to know: Four heat levels from no-heat classic to Nashville hot chicken. Chicken legs replace wings for buffalo legs. Customer favorite is No. 5 Hawk’s Deluxe Box, with tenders, sandwich, buffalo legs and fries.