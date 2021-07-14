 Skip to main content
Nibbles: Hawk's Hot Chicken
Nibbles

Nibbles: Hawk's Hot Chicken

Hawk’s Hot Chicken

1500 N. Interstate 35

254-262-6005

On Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and www.hawkshotchicken.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

Price: $ (see below)

Takeout/Curbside: Yes. Catering also available.

Alcohol: Beer, including local beers from Brotherwell Brewing and Southern Roots Brewing Co., wine, alcoholic seltzers and wine drinks.

Outside dining: Yes.

On the menu: Mild to hot chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches and buffalo legs; chicken salt fries, salads and desserts.

Good to know: Four heat levels from no-heat classic to Nashville hot chicken. Chicken legs replace wings for buffalo legs. Customer favorite is No. 5 Hawk’s Deluxe Box, with tenders, sandwich, buffalo legs and fries.

Restaurant origin: Partners Daniel Northcutt, Chris DeLeenheer and Scott Mellon opened the drive-thru of their restaurant March 3 with inside and patio dining following in later weeks.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

