No building inspection required before troubled TSTC dorm opened

A Texas State Technical College dorm that closed suddenly because of fire safety issues reported last week never went through third-party building or electrical system inspections before opening to students in late August, because the inspections were not required, according to the school.

Residents of Griffith Hall, a 246-bed residence hall, have been staying in hotel rooms since the college evacuated the building last week. Students did not know it at the time, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office ordered an immediate evacuation after reporting it found unsafe electrical wiring, improperly installed fire sprinklers and other flaws that make the building especially vulnerable to fires.

According to the Texas Department of Insurance, State Fire Marshal's Office employees did perform walkthrough inspections of the building’s sprinkler system, fire alarms and fire extinguishers shortly before it opened. The walkthroughs were conducted after drywall was already installed and most wiring was not visible.

Workers broke ground on the $20 million, 98,000-square-foot residence hall in October 2020 and completed it in August 2021, making it the first built by TSTC in at least 25 years. The college hired Lee Lewis Construction Inc. to build the new facility. Executive Vice President Ryan Lewis said the company is committed to correcting the building’s problems at no cost to TSTC.

“Lee Lewis stands side by side with TSTC,” Lewis said.

He said this incident is a first in the construction company’s 46-year history.

Lewis said Lee Lewis Construction hired Bowen Electric, a Waco-based company dating to 1955, and Summit Fire & Security as subcontractors on the project to install wiring and the fire sprinkler system respectively.

Bowen Electric President Cameron Goss said in an email that he has been in discussions with the college and the contractor.

“We are currently evaluating the situation and gathering information,” Goss said. “Once we have more information, we will be in a better position to determine what steps will need to be taken."

Summit Fire & Security did not respond to calls Thursday.

The building landed on the radar of the State Fire Marshal’s Office after part of the sprinkler system in the attic froze and sprung a leak in early February, damaging the building. After another leak later in February, the college contacted the office with concerns the fire sprinkler system may have been improperly installed, according to the State Fire Marshal order to evacuate the building.

Inspections in March revealed issues with the fire suppression system, that much of the building's electrical wiring were incorrectly installed, and that gaps between the floors would allow a fire to spread rapidly if one occurred, according to the order.

Because the TSTC campus is considered state property, the college was not required to receive permits or fire, building or electric inspections from the city of Waco. Buildings on state property are periodically inspected by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, but it is not required before they are complete.

TSTC spokesperson Peter Macias said the firm contracted to design and build the residence hall was responsible for supervising the subcontractors and making sure their work followed construction documents. He said TSTC is not aware of any electrical system, building or fire inspections performed before the building opened to students.

The State Fire Marshal order for the building requires a third-party inspector be retained to monitor efforts to correct the issues identified.

