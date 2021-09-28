Nonprofit aims to shelter Waco-area foster children caught in limbo

Miller said the group is hoping initially to raise $150,000 to get the project going, including some $75,000 to build or acquire and renovate a home in the downtown area.

"Now, we know that it is not possible to build a home in our community for $75,000, but what we've seen is, in spite of that, God is going to do that," she said. "People are so generous and gracious and their hearts are so big, and so what we've seen is that people in the community are going to step up and make that happen."

Miller said construction could begin late spring or early summer next year. She said the group would seek community support for operational costs, estimated to be $75,000 per year.

Miller said Isaiah 117 House started in 2018 in Carter County, Tennessee, after founders Ronda and Corey Paulson witnessed the need through becoming foster parents themselves.

“She (Ronda) had no idea how to get something like this started, so she and a friend sat down and Googled ‘how to start a nonprofit,’ and it just kind of went from there,” Miller said.

The inspiration for the organization came from a line in Isaiah 1:17: “Defend the cause of orphans.” The biblical verse guided the Paulsons to do just that.

