Nonprofit aims to shelter Waco-area foster children caught in limbo

A nationwide nonprofit soon breaking ground in McLennan County aims to keep children from having to sleep on the floors of Child Protective Services offices.
Aware of the mounting foster care crisis reflected in all of Texas, Waco resident Sarah Miller reached out to Isaiah 117 House, a nonprofit combatting the foster care crisis, and requested an expansion here in January. Now the nonprofit is raising awareness of the local need to create a facility in McLennan County.
“Right now, and really over the past year, the state of Texas has been in a foster care crisis,” said Miller, now expansion coordinator of Isaiah 117 for McLennan County. “I heard of children sleeping on the floor of our local CPS office and thought, ‘That is not right. That is a problem, and we should do something about it.’”
Isaiah 117 House aims to reduce trauma for children or teenagers during the transitional period between removal day and foster placement. The nonprofit builds or buys a home to create a temporary and comfortable living space for youth, usually lodging them for three or four days.
“Our mission is to provide physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home to children awaiting foster placement,” Miller said.
The organization typically offers houses of about 2,000 square feet with at least two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Miller said the group is hoping initially to raise $150,000 to get the project going, including some $75,000 to build or acquire and renovate a home in the downtown area.
"Now, we know that it is not possible to build a home in our community for $75,000, but what we've seen is, in spite of that, God is going to do that," she said. "People are so generous and gracious and their hearts are so big, and so what we've seen is that people in the community are going to step up and make that happen."
Miller said construction could begin late spring or early summer next year. She said the group would seek community support for operational costs, estimated to be $75,000 per year.
Miller said Isaiah 117 House started in 2018 in Carter County, Tennessee, after founders Ronda and Corey Paulson witnessed the need through becoming foster parents themselves.
“She (Ronda) had no idea how to get something like this started, so she and a friend sat down and Googled ‘how to start a nonprofit,’ and it just kind of went from there,” Miller said.
The inspiration for the organization came from a line in Isaiah 1:17: “Defend the cause of orphans.” The biblical verse guided the Paulsons to do just that.
The Paulsons assumed there would only be one house in Carter County, but Miller said, “God had other plans.”
Now the nonprofit has served 469 guests through five open homes in Tennessee and one open home in Indiana. Thirty-five states in two countries have reached out to request an Isaiah 117 House. Miller said the homes are almost entirely run by volunteers with the exception of the program coordinators.
“It’s a community effort in every way,” Miller said. “The way the expansion process works is it’s all for the people by the people.”
Isaiah 117 House looks to the host community for funding to get started.
“There’s not a home that exists right now (in McLennan County), and we are just in the process of raising awareness of need,” Miller said. “A lot of times people don’t know that the need exists, but once they know they want to step in and they want to help.”
Texas' chronic shortage of foster homes and facilities reached crisis levels this summer, resulting in 415 children placed in unlicensed facilities as of June, facilities such as motels, churches and offices, according to a Texas Tribune article on July 19. Before 2021, the number rarely exceeded 100, a Texas Tribune graphic shows.
Anna Futral, executive director for CASA of McLennan County and mother of three children adopted through foster care, validated the need for a program like Isaiah 117 House.
“What’s happening now with capacity for placements, is there are just not enough of them,” Futral said. “There are not enough foster homes or residential facilities to house and care for the number of children in foster care in Texas.”
Futral said CPS caseworkers have been monitoring the youth entering foster care 24/7 on top of their regular jobs. The normally short-term process of finding a placement has become so drawn out that some children are “without an authorized or licensed placement for weeks or months," she said.
She said Isaiah 117 House would help fill in the gap after the foster child’s removal while CASA waits for court appointments before getting involved in the case.
“It honestly looks like they (Isaiah 117 House) have a good plan, and it’s a plan that has been modeled elsewhere that’s being expanded to here,” Futral said. “That’s always helpful that they’re not starting from scratch.”
Miller said anyone interested in volunteering for the effort is invited to join a monthly expansion meeting.
The monthly meetings kick off at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Startup Waco, 605 Austin Ave.