North Waco shooting sends two to hospital
Two people were hospitalized after a shooting overnight in the 3700 block of Huaco Lane, Waco police said Friday.

Police arrived just before midnight and found two people with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and lower body, Officer Garen Bynum said. Both victims were taken to a local hospital and their conditions were unknown Friday morning. Bynum said multiple investigative units are working on the case.

The incident comes after a man died in another shooting early Thursday in the 2600 block of 14th Street. It is not known whether the incidents are related.

