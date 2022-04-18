NTSB: 'bounce' but no malfunctions in Marlin plane crash

A preliminary federal investigation of a fatal airplane crash near Marlin Municipal Airport on April 5 showed that the plane bounced off the runway before crashing into an adjacent pasture.

The National Transportation Safety Board's on-scene examination revealed no malfunctions or failures of the six-seat Cessna TU206F before it hit, according to a preliminary accident report dated Monday.

Pilots Thomas Sands Jr., 55, of Sugar Land, and Cinnamon Franklin, 27, of Indiana, both died in the wreck, according to previous reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The two pilots had been conducting pipeline inspections, on a flight planned from Houston to Waco before plane went down, the NTSB report states.

AMS Aviation LLC of South Bend, Indiana, was the registered owner of the aircraft, according the Federal Aviation Administration's registration database. AMS Aviation's LinkedIn page says the company leases airplanes to aerial resupply and survey companies.

Preliminary radar and Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) data indicated the Cessna tracked and maneuvered until Sands contacted Waco Approach Control to say that the plane would land at Marlin Municipal Airport.

After the message, the report states a security camera located at the airport recorded the aircraft on final approach and showed it touching down, bouncing up in the air, touching down a second time and veering from side to side along the runway.

Marlin authorities found the wreckage in a pasture on the east side of the airport.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.