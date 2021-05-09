Nursing director leaned in to pandemic unknowns

For the nursing staff at Advanced Pain Care, negotiating the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic has become the new normal.

“Initially, we didn’t know what to expect. No one knew it was going to last for a year, or how bad it was going to get,” said Danielle Allen, director of nursing at the Waco and Killeen offices.

“(Personal protective equipment) was a challenge, and still is. We had to stop doing procedures for a month.”

Allen and her staff have adjusted, however, putting additional pandemic protocols into place and incorporating telemedicine practices.

As she puts it, “Our patients still need care ... still need their meds.”

Allen received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at El Paso in December 2020. She has been in her current position since 2016 and has worked for Advanced Pain Care since 2012.