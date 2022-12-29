Nursing facility recognizes longtime employee

Lona Mae Tucker has worked 47 years as a certified nurse’s assistant at Greenview Manor Nursing and Rehab in Waco.

But while the 79-year-old might be stepping away from her full-time duties at the nursing facility, she isn’t leaving. No way.

“Greenview is my family; my residents are my family,” Tucker said. Greenview honored her service on Dec. 17 with a dinner. But it wasn’t a goodbye celebration, merely a transition to part-time work.

Greenview Manor human resources coordinator Rachelle Cockrell said Tucker is a rarity in the health care world.

“Her star shines so brightly,” Cockrell said. “She is kind. She is compassionate. She is so absolutely focused on the care and welcome of others, and she seeks no attention for herself.

“Forty-seven years in the same job, in the same place … as an administrator, I will never see that again. I reflect on how many administrators she must have had; how many nurse supervisors … how many peers — she can’t have gotten along well with all of them, and yet she has persisted in the patient industry day in and day out, taking care of people whose families could not, or didn’t have family.”

She’s older than some of the residents she cares for, Cockrell said.

Tucker spends her own money to decorate residents’ doors for Christmas as a gift to them.

Why does she stay at Greenview?

“I’m blessed the good Lord wakes me up every day and I can dress myself and bathe myself and feed myself,” she said, “so I got my residents and the building that I need to help them. I know God’s got me.”

Tucker has three stepchildren, but notes that she has family at Greenview Manor.

“I have 100 residents that I love like my own children, depending on me,” she said. The hardest part of her job, she said, is when a resident passes away.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Tucker continued to come in to care for Greenview’s residents.

“I had to come and take care of my Greenview family,” she said, adding that she loves caring for the residents alongside her co-workers. She said greatly appreciates Greenview administrator Seth Robins, whom she described as a “very honest and caring man.”

Cockrell said Tucker’s dedication to Greenview and its resident is inspiring.

“It is unwavering,” she said. “Her focus is to love others and she doesn’t let anyone get in the way of that.

“Lona Mae Tucker’s name doesn’t carry a lot of weight outside of our small community, but she has done something remarkable for Greenview.”