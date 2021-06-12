Oak Lodge residents say they're ready to move on, but don't know where

Dorrell said he will pursue housing options on their behalf. He has scheduled a meeting Sunday afternoon at the Church Under The Bridge offices on North 18th Street, hoping to get comments and updates. He said he will invite individuals who live or have lived in cheap hotels to serve as advisors.

Unfortunately, Dorrell said, most leaving Oak Lodge “will have no place to go, will end up sleeping on someone’s couch or in a car. There will be people who step up, social workers, but the issues run much deeper than having a good heart, having a Pollyanna mindset.

“There will be a spurt or two of desire to help, but it’s a systemic issue. Even if they find a place in a week, if they’re mentally ill, they won’t be there long. It can be said, ‘We found them a place,’ the conscience is satisfied. But where will they be a few weeks from now?”

Colwick said, “If Jimmy can’t help, I’ll go to Walmart and buy a tent.”

Colwick, 65, grew up in Waco, attended Richfield High School and served aboard an ammunition ship, the USS Haleakala, during the Vietnam War. Colwick called the boat a “floating bomb,” and said his captain once joked that if it ever blew up, “they’ll find our fingernails on the moon.”