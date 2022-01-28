Oakwood Cemetery trees find new life in furniture

After decades, if not a century, watching over the graves at Oakwood Cemetery, some stately trees are finding an afterlife not chipped in a landfill, but in a home, thanks to the work of an area sawmill and woodshop, a tree service and a cemetery administration.

Since December, the growl and whine of chainsaws and heavy equipment has accelerated, punctuating the quiet repose of the Waco cemetery where more than 38,000 people are buried, part of a comprehensive plan to care for the cemetery forest and, in doing so, protect visitors and guard its stone markers and monuments.

For the cemetery's general manager Clint Lynch, it is a question of stewardship. For Dallas tree service Southern Botanicals, it is a challenging project requiring a measure of special expertise. For Mesquite Valley Woodcrafts, near Chalk Bluff, it is a new source of valuable hardwoods. And for scores of trees, it is a second life indoors in kitchens, offices, restaurants and homes.

As many Waco property owners know, last February's brutal cold killed scores of trees and snapped branches off of thousands more. At Oakwood Cemetery, which counts 2,440 trees over its 165 acres, the severe weather largely accelerated the soon-approaching end for many trees.