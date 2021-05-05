Former mayor, Waco philanthropist Malcolm Duncan Sr. dies at 91

Malcolm Perry Duncan Sr., a colorful Buick dealer who served as Waco's mayor and school board chairman and gave millions to local education and health causes, died Tuesday of natural causes. He was 91.
Duncan's service as Waco mayor in 1984 was part of a 15-year career as an elected official in the city and Waco Independent School District.
He was the son of a former Waco mayor and helped raise another mayor, Malcolm Duncan Jr. The elder Malcolm was known throughout his life as a restless entrepreneur and devoted civic leader who was never afraid to speak his mind.
Well beyond his years in elected office he pursued his passion for community improvement using the wealth he amassed as former owner of his car and truck dealerships in Waco and Colorado. He and his wife, Mary Ruth Duncan, funded and built the South Waco Library in 2006 and funded nearly $1.5 million in Waco Family Medicine clinic construction.
Family members said his proudest accomplishment was the MAC Grant, a scholarship fund he created with the Waco Foundation in 1995 to ensure that any McLennan County high school graduate could afford to go to college regardless of income. The Duncans have given $4.2 million to the program since 1997 and recruited other donors such as the Rapoport Foundation and the Clifton Robinson Family to award a total of $11.4 million to 14,000 McLennan County students.
Until the pandemic struck last year, Duncan himself insisted on personally interviewing each McLennan Community College student who was applying for the scholarship for the third and fourth year of college.
"If he was going to ask people to give money, he was going to make sure they got their money's worth," Malcolm Duncan Jr. said. "He came away with a real appreciation for the motivation and dedication of these students and their families."
Malcolm Duncan Sr. grew up working for his father, Addison Baker Duncan, who owned Waco Ford dealership before selling it to J.H. "Jack" Kultgen in 1936. A. Baker Duncan served as mayor of Waco in 1927 and later as mayor of the town of Castle Heights before it was annexed into the city of Waco.
Malcolm Sr. married Mary Ruth in 1951 and soon went off to Japan to serve as a U.S. Army lieutenant during the Korean War, put in charge of vehicle fleets. After the war, the couple settled down in Waco, where they raised four children. Malcolm Sr. bought the Buick dealership from Kultgen, and ran it as Duncan Buick for 44 years before selling it to Karr-Hunter Pontiac-GMC in 2004. He also owned a Buick dealership near Denver and a Freightliner truck dealership in Waco, which his son Malcolm Jr. operated.
Malcolm Jr. recalled Wednesday that his father had a lifelong love for working on cars, as well as building houseboats.
"I can't tell you how many motors we overhauled and how many boat motors he had replaced," Duncan said.
The younger Duncan said his father could never stay on the sidelines when he saw an opportunity, whether in business or civic improvement.
"He wanted to set the rules and play the game to win it," Duncan said.
A graveside service for Malcolm Duncan Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.. In lieu of flowers, he requested donations be made to the MAC program at the Waco Foundation, 1225 N. Valley Mills Drive, Suite 235, Waco, TX 76710.
This story will be updated.
