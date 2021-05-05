Former mayor, Waco philanthropist Malcolm Duncan Sr. dies at 91

Family members said his proudest accomplishment was the MAC Grant, a scholarship fund he created with the Waco Foundation in 1995 to ensure that any McLennan County high school graduate could afford to go to college regardless of income. The Duncans have given $4.2 million to the program since 1997 and recruited other donors such as the Rapoport Foundation and the Clifton Robinson Family to award a total of $11.4 million to 14,000 McLennan County students.

Until the pandemic struck last year, Duncan himself insisted on personally interviewing each McLennan Community College student who was applying for the scholarship for the third and fourth year of college.

"If he was going to ask people to give money, he was going to make sure they got their money's worth," Malcolm Duncan Jr. said. "He came away with a real appreciation for the motivation and dedication of these students and their families."

Malcolm Duncan Sr. grew up working for his father, Addison Baker Duncan, who owned Waco Ford dealership before selling it to J.H. "Jack" Kultgen in 1936. A. Baker Duncan served as mayor of Waco in 1927 and later as mayor of the town of Castle Heights before it was annexed into the city of Waco.