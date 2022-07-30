Observatory outside Clifton offers free monthly glimpse into the night sky

A group of about 30 stargazers gathered under the dome of the observatory. Conversation dropped to a low murmur as the telescope rotated to face the western sky. And then, as the overhead doors moved back to reveal a sliver of sky and a few bright stars, a hush descended.

Central Texas Astronomical Society Vice President Dan Doyle had pointed the telescope anchoring the Paul and Jane Meyer Observatory outside Clifton at the Aldebaran system and positioned a rolling stairway under the eyepiece of the telescope. Doyle invited the stargazers one at a time to climb the stairs and look through the telescope at the pair of stars.

Hushed exclamations of "amazing" and "remarkable" could barely be heard as each found the eye piece and looked at the two bright points of light, one slightly orange-red, the other slightly green-blue.

A standing-room only crowd turned out to view stars during the observatory's free monthly public open house for July, through a 24-inch, custom-manufactured, mirror-based telescope that cost nearly $300,000 when it was new in 2004. The group also heard a presentation on planets outside the solar system at Turner Research Station southwest of Clifton, where the observatory is situated.

People drove out from the Waco area, Coryell County, Bosque County and as far away as the Dallas area for the society’s free open house, held the third Saturday each month. The two lane country road that goes out to 14801 Farm-to-Market Road 182, where the telescope is, winds through the farmland and then up a good sized hill to Turner Research Station.

For the July presentation, Doyle discussed planets outside the solar system and how a few members of the society have become co-authors on astronomy research papers through the Whole Earth Telescope project.

Cynthia Bishop and her 16-year-old daughter drove down to her farm near Turnersville for the weekend and spent their Saturday evening at the astronomy society open house.

In the open house presentation, Doyle described how astronomers have found planets around distant stars, outside our solar system, called exoplanets.

Looking at the same star, night after night, from many telescopes all around the earth, professional astronomers will sometimes notice the star dim momentarily or see a dark speck move across the face of the distant star, Doyle said. Comparing observations of the star from around the earth at different times of year, scientists can determine the cause of the dimming and the nature of the object that causes it, he said.

Sometimes, the dark speck moving across the face of the star will be planet orbiting about that distant star, Doyle said.

Society President Johnny Scarborough said later that a NASA project called Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite would scan large portions of the heavens for signs of planets outside the solar system. Scarborough said this project would probably request other astronomers to assist through the Whole Earth Telescope project.

“We may get into the exoplanet business through TESS,” Scarborough said.

One of the largest planets found outside the solar system is about the size of Jupiter, and about 11 times that planet’s mass, orbiting the primary star in the Aldebaran system, Doyle said that evening.

The Aldebaran system has two stars and is in the constellation Taurus and about 65.1 light-years from Earth.

A light-year is the distance light can travel through space in one year, about 5.88 trillion miles. Light travels about 186,000 miles per second, meaning that it takes about 2 seconds to go from the moon to the Earth, and about 8 minutes to go from the sun to the Earth.

The dual-star system of Aldebaran is about 383 trillion miles away, meaning the light seen from Aldebaran on the night of the open house July 16 started its journey from those stars to Earth about 65 years ago, in 1957.

Bishop, her daughter and about 30 others listened to the presentation and then each got a turn looking through the telescope at distant celestial objects.

“She loved it,” Bishop said of her daughter, who also smiled enthusiastically.

After the viewing of Aldebaran, Doyle selected an object outside our own Milky Way Galaxy, a globular cluster called Messier 13, 25,000 light-years away, seen in the constellation Hercules.

M13 appeared in telescope as an oval of stars, hanging in the background of other points of light.

Doyle said his interest in astronomy began when he was in grade school, taking a road trip from his home near Dallas out to the western part of the state with his parents. As the family drove toward the sunset, his dad told him that a bright object above the horizon was the planet Venus.

“I was amazed that I could see another planet with my own eyes,” Doyle said. “And from that moment I was hooked.”

A few years later, as a young man, Doyle said he went to his first Star Party in western Texas, on ridge line. He said the group was so far away from any town or city, that no manmade lights could be seen from horizon to horizon.

“And then after about 10 p.m., some people started packing up. They thought they saw clouds moving up over the eastern horizon,” Doyle said. “The astronomers said it wasn’t a storm. It was the Milky Way.”

Doyle said that as the earth turned that night and the Milky Way revealed itself across so much of the sky, he saw something truly amazing.

“I could see my shadow on the ground from starlight,” he said.

He works as a project manager for video and sound systems at company in Waco. But he said his passion is sharing the night sky, together with all the stars and objects in it, with his fellow astronomy enthusiasts.

For more information about the observatory and registering for an open house, go to centexastronomy.org/observatory. Weather conditions and other factors mean observations through the main telescope are not always possible during the open houses.