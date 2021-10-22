Officials declare record attendance for Heart O' Texas Fair and Rodeo

“I thought our music lineup was really strong,” fair president and CEO Wes Allison said. “That last Saturday night with Joe Nichols was huge and was the biggest one-day crowd we’ve had on the grounds, as far as I know, in the history of the fair.”

Allison said Saturday, Oct. 16, was the peak of the fair's 11-day run, with 28,000 in attendance.

“We sold out Saturday night rodeo, we almost sold out Friday night rodeo, so just a great event to kind of get back to normal, if that’s the right word,” he said.

Allison said the nonprofit fair board has already given away $45,000 in scholarships and nearly $70,000 in premiums this year from fair revenue. The total amount raised this year for scholarships has not yet been quantified, but Allison is optimistic due to the record attendance of this year.

“That is really the true measure of our success is that I know we gave more scholarships and premiums in our livestock show which goes directly to the kids,” Allison said.

Apart from having a full fair, fair organizers worked with some other changes this year including a new fair layout, parking setup and the Base, a multipurpose building completed in April.