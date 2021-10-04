Officials: McLennan County not out of the woods yet despite falling COVID-19 cases

Public health officials Monday released data showing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in McLennan County, but they stressed that this is no time for people to let their guard down.
With 294 new COVID-19 cases reported since Saturday, the active case count Monday stood at 630, down from 703 a week before and a Sept. 16 peak of 2,047.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped to 105 as of Monday, down from 139 a week before. Hospitals saw several days in mid-September with more than 200 COVID-19 patients.
Vaidehi Shah, senior epidemiologist at the health district said the decline in numbers is encouraging.
“It’s really hard to say exactly why the decrease in cases is happening but if you look at previous surges, we see an increase for approximately two months and then we see a decline in cases,” Shah said. “Why does that happen? We still don’t have that answer fully.”
Shah said those patterns seem to hold for many viruses.
The good news Monday was tempered with the report that seven more McLennan County residents had died of COVID-19 over the three-day period, brining the county's death toll to 652.
Updated numbers for COVID-19 patients on ventilators were delayed Monday, as was data on how many in hospitals were unvaccinated. As of Friday, the unvaccinated accounted for 87% of all patients in local hospitals and 100% of those on ventilators.
Shah said the decrease in caseloads and hospitalizations is not to be taken as an all-clear for local hospitals, which remained burdened with patients who often have stays of several weeks.
“Understanding the pattern of the pandemic, once the cases start declining it takes a few weeks until decline in hospitalization happens,” Shah said. “That is the pattern here.”
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District urged the public to join the fight against COVID-19 by taking precautions such as masking and vaccinations.
“The way you stop infectious disease like this is one, get vaccinated,” health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said. “COVID is a preventable disease. We are not out yet. We have over 40% of the population that we still need to get vaccinated.”
Currently, only 52% of the population ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
A weekly report from the health district released Monday showed that the district administered 827 doses of the vaccine at clinics around the county.
“COVID-19 vaccination, along with layered prevention strategies, continues to be our best defense against severe disease,' the report states. "People who are unvaccinated remain the most vulnerable to COVID-19. To end this pandemic, it is critical that all people get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible."
Vaccination clinics will be hosted on the following days:
- Tuesday: La Vega High School from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mart ISD from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Waco ISD's Police Department's National Night Out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday: Gholson ISD from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Holy Spirit Episcopal Church from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: McLennan County Indigent Care from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Salvation Army at 300 Webster Ave. from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Valley Mills High School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday: Midway ISD Panther Stadium from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..
- Saturday: Elm Mott Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Out on the Brazos Pride Network from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With flu season also peeking in, public health officials remind anyone who is experiencing any symptoms to get tested, regardless of their vaccination status.
“Get your flu shot,” Craine said. “Do everything you can to protect yourself. We haven’t crossed the finish line yet.”