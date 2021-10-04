Officials: McLennan County not out of the woods yet despite falling COVID-19 cases

Public health officials Monday released data showing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in McLennan County, but they stressed that this is no time for people to let their guard down.

With 294 new COVID-19 cases reported since Saturday, the active case count Monday stood at 630, down from 703 a week before and a Sept. 16 peak of 2,047.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped to 105 as of Monday, down from 139 a week before. Hospitals saw several days in mid-September with more than 200 COVID-19 patients.

Vaidehi Shah, senior epidemiologist at the health district said the decline in numbers is encouraging.

“It’s really hard to say exactly why the decrease in cases is happening but if you look at previous surges, we see an increase for approximately two months and then we see a decline in cases,” Shah said. “Why does that happen? We still don’t have that answer fully.”

Shah said those patterns seem to hold for many viruses.

The good news Monday was tempered with the report that seven more McLennan County residents had died of COVID-19 over the three-day period, brining the county's death toll to 652.