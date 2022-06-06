Officials: New Waco firetrucks will improve reliability, safety, power

New engines that firefighters pushed into Waco fire stations Monday are designed to improve crew safety and pump a greater volume of water on blazes, fire officials said.

Three fire stations received the first three of seven vehicles the Waco Fire Department has acquired at a cost of $5 million from the manufacturer, Spartan Emergency Response. Three more engines will be delivered soon, in addition to a ladder truck that will arrive in July, Executive Deputy Fire Chief Robby Bergerson said in an email.

Waco Fire Chief Gregory Summers said new "state-of-the-art" trucks were needed to replace older vehicles. The city is buying them through a 10-year lease-purchase agreement.

“We had a very serious issue with apparatus condition and replacement,” Summers said. “We needed to look at a mechanism that we can come in and replace it and not be a financial impact on the city. So we looked to the lease-to-purchase approach.”

Bergerson said the six new engines cost the city about $638,000 each, and the ladder truck cost about $1.2 million.

Summers said the new trucks will replace older ones that will be traded in to vendors, netting an expected $40,000 to $50,000 total, which could be used to buy new fire hoses and nozzles.

Summers said the new trucks will spend about 15 years being used on a front-line basis, and five years on reserve status before being replaced.

Waco Fire engineer Scotty Watts said the new trucks are “cut-and-dry” better machines than the old trucks due to the different type of motor used, citing mechanical issues in the old motors.

Watts said the new trucks have a water tank that is 250 gallons larger and have a hose with a higher volume output of 1,500 gallons per minute instead of 1,250. Summers said when first arriving, firefighters may begin fighting the fire using the water stored in the truck, as it is quicker than hooking up to a hydrant.

“Seconds count when you’re doing a rescue,” Watts said. “So that extra water does come in handy.”

Watts said the new trucks have more interior room, giving more space for equipment and making it easier for firefighters to prepare while on the way to a fire. He said the trucks have lower hose beds, which Watts said allow for easier access to the hoses and thus a quicker response to a fire.

Watts said the new engines also have many advanced interior safety features, such as more airbags and a sensor that can slow down specific wheels on the engine to avoid a rollover if a turn is taken too fast.

Watts said the new trucks have a better turn radius compared to the old trucks and can turn into much tighter areas. They have brighter LED emergency lights that don’t need to be replaced as often. Watts also said the trucks are equipped with a “rumbler” siren system that can vibrate the ground so cars can be more aware of incoming fire engines.

Summers also said the new engines were given an all-red paint job in order to create a “brand” of all-red trucks within Waco Fire Department.

Firetrucks were delivered Monday to Station No. 1, 100 Peach St.; Station No. 2, 2625 Park Lake Drive; and Station No. 11, 7600 Imperial Drive.

At each station, Waco community members including young children helped firefighters in pushing the trucks backwards into the station in a “push-in” ceremony, a fire department tradition that dates back to the days of horse-drawn carriages.

A Waco Fire Department press release said after returning to the station, horses could not back the carriage up into the station, so firefighters would have to physically push the carriage into the station themselves.

Even though the fire department no longer relies on horses, Summers said the push-in ceremony has stuck through the years as a way to commemorate new equipment.

“Fire service is rich in tradition,” Summers said. “This is our way of showing we got a new piece of apparatus. Instead of driving it in, we’re going to push it in.”

