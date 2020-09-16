Officials urge continued caution as Waco schools report virus cases, quarantines

The state has required schools to define a close contact as someone who has spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of an individual who tested positive for the virus.

“Obviously, you can imagine in a classroom setting that can be pretty hard to judge sometimes,” Hardin said. “I know teachers are keeping track of where students are seated in their classes. It becomes even more complicated at lunchtime and recess, so they have specific strategies in place to manage that.”

Hardin said when a case is reported at a school, the school district identifies close contacts within the campus, gives the infected person quarantine instructions and then passes the information on to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. From there, the health district investigates close contacts outside of the school.

He said while there is no way to know how many people are carriers, there is evidence that young adults are more likely to be asymptomatic spreaders.

“It’s still not clear at what rate they spread it, but we do know they can spread it,” Hardin said. “We really don’t have granular data locally to prove that’s what’s going on, so I think we can probably safely assume that, but we don’t know for certain.”