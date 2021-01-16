Officials urge teamwork, larger clinics to make vaccine access more equitable in McLennan County

Data about who received appointments in McLennan County's first public COVID-19 vaccine clinic last week drives home the need to ensure equitable access to the vaccine, local public health officials said as they prepared for a second clinic this week.
Residents of Woodway and the area west of Lake Waco, in the 76712 ZIP code, were able to secure 303 of the 1,340 public appointments in the 1,545-dose clinic, more than 100 more than the ZIP code with the second most.
All appointments were full within 25 minutes of registration opening the afternoon of Dec. 10. Anyone who was not signed up for an online notification and able to register immediately after receiving the notification was essentially out of luck for the first vaccine hub. Though the 1,340 appointments available were enough to accommodate less than 0.7% of the county's 198,642 residents age 16 or older, health officials have made adjustments to improve access for the second round.
When officials received notice Saturday of a new shipment of 1,500 doses, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced it would accept registrations online or by phone at 1:30 p.m. Sunday for 750 shots, then open registration again at 10:30 a.m. Monday for the other 750 shots.
At those times, registration will be available at https://bit.ly/2LDpaGA or by calling 750-1890. People in the state's phase 1A and phase 1B are eligible.
Phase 1A consists of frontline medical workers, medical first responders and long-term care staff and residents. Phase 1B includes people 65 and older or people 16 and older with one of several medical conditions that can worsen the effects of COVID-19. The clinic will have the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for people 18 and older.
For last week's clinic, residents of the 76710 ZIP code in West Waco made 190 appointments, followed by 76708 in North Waco with 129, 76706 in central and South Waco with 95, and 76643 in Hewitt with 88.
Residents of the 76704 ZIP code in East Waco, meanwhile, received five appointments, 76707 in central and North Waco received 33 and 76701 in downtown and the central business district received four.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the actual clinic ran smoothly and proved to organizers that subsequent clinics would be able to handle more than 1,500 doses in a week if the supply is available. More vaccine is key to a more equitable outcome, she said.
“We still need to make sure that everyone throughout the county, wherever you live, whatever your access, you can get access to the vaccine, that you can register and get an appointment,” Craine said. “Whether it’s 100 doses or 10,000 doses, we still need to do better.”
Craine said the health district’s biggest fear as it prepared for the rush was that its website would crash under the weight of so many people flooding registration for hours. The city’s information technology department spend the previous Saturday beefing up their computer system to avoid that.
The first message notifying those who had registered for email updates, text updates or simply followed the public health district’s Facebook page went out about 12:35 p.m. a week ago. The website held up, and room full of workers waiting to register people by phone did not receive any calls before the spots were gone.
“We learned that what we set up can withstand a high volume,” Craine said. “But we also learned we didn’t give people enough time.”
The new strategy of providing notice 24 hours before opening registration is intended to give local media outlets more time to report on the new clinic and to give people more time to spread the word and prepare.
The city launched an information hotline Tuesday that updates callers on the latest information posted to covidwaco.com. When vaccines are available, the hotline will redirect people to the registration phone line.
Craine said the city has also asked groups including the Salvation Army, Prosper Waco, United Way and the Waco Housing Authority to spread the word and to help people get registered.
“We really do need help from everybody,” Craine said.
If the state were sending vaccines on a consistent schedule it would be easier to distribute them equitably, and registration could remain open instead of opening and closing, she said. But even with more doses readily available, the messaging would have to improve.
“We had 1,500 doses,” Craine said. “At the end of the day, that’s just a drop in the bucket.”
Meanwhile, the health district reported Saturday that four more McLennan County residents had died because of COVID-19 and 85 more had tested positive. That brings the county death toll to 325 and the cumulative case count to 21,894. Local hospitals were treating 155 COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, and 19% tests were coming back positive as of Thursday, on a rolling seven-day average.
Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield said COVID-19 brings new challenges daily, but the underlying issues that led to the uneven outcome in the first vaccine hub clinic are nothing new.
“We all know,” Barefield said. “You go to underserved populations, and this is across the board, this isn’t just the vaccine. This is the census. This is health care. This is education. This is employment. Underserved communities receive information at a slower rate and in a different manner than a fully resourced community.”
Correcting the uneven flow of information is going to require more community organizing and does not fall solely on the public health district, she said. She also said the clinic was successful overall, and not plagued by delays or computer crashes some counties faced.
She said the best way to spread the word quickly is by word-of-mouth, pointing to phone trees the city’s COVID-19 work groups helped start last year to get information to communities more quickly.
“Every day is different, and every day is new,” Barefield said. “What we’re going to do better as a people this time around and in the future is incorporating the ‘Each one, Reach one,’ mentality. Make sure you share it with someone. Make sure you check on your neighbor if you know they’re older or have pre-existing conditions.”
Barefield said she thinks the lack of information was the biggest factor, but some people remain wary of the vaccine.
“Is it the major factor in why there was such a challenged number for District 1 or the African-American community specifically? I think the information was the major (reason), but I think that distrust followed very close.”
Barefield said the history of racist abuse, human experimentation and cruelty from the medical establishment in the United States can be an underlying source of distrust for African-American communities. However, she said the pandemic and vaccine have become so politicized that people across racial and ethnic categories have a variety of reasons for rejecting the vaccine.
“That’s why it’s important for everyone who is a trusted influencer within our communities of color, if they’ve had their vaccine, to get that information out and share those stories,” Barefield said.
Areas that received relatively fewer vaccine appointment align with the U.S. Census Bureau's Hart to Count map, particularly areas on the map with lacking internet access, said City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson, who served on the local census Complete Count Committee.
“You have to be able to target them specifically,” Hudson said.
She said communicating person-to-person can be more effective, but the ongoing pandemic makes it more difficult. Targeted social media campaigns focused on those tracts turned out to be one of the most effective ways to reach people for the census. On-site radio spots and interviews with trusted members of the community also helped get the word out and spur participation. The city sent notices home with monthly water bills, which helped reach elderly residents.
“Organization and grass roots efforts were a significant help,” Hudson said. “Neighborhoods, community groups, Caritas, Headstart, the school districts all shared the information. … I think you’re going to need to be creative with groups that aren’t on social media or don’t have that cellular plan we’re all accustomed to.”
Waco Housing Authority CEO Milet Hopping said the authority has started calling and emailing tenants about the hotline to raise awareness. But with limited internet access, Hopping said it is going to take more.
Hopping said public housing tenants in Waco are increasingly more likely to be elderly and isolated, without family members to help them register or tell them about the clinic. Just under half of all tenants are either elderly, disabled or both, meaning many fall under phase 1A or phase 1B. Most tenants do not have internet access, besides computers available for reservation in computer labs on-site.