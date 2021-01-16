Officials urge teamwork, larger clinics to make vaccine access more equitable in McLennan County

Phase 1A consists of frontline medical workers, medical first responders and long-term care staff and residents. Phase 1B includes people 65 and older or people 16 and older with one of several medical conditions that can worsen the effects of COVID-19. The clinic will have the Moderna vaccine, which is only approved for people 18 and older.

For last week's clinic, residents of the 76710 ZIP code in West Waco made 190 appointments, followed by 76708 in North Waco with 129, 76706 in central and South Waco with 95, and 76643 in Hewitt with 88.

Residents of the 76704 ZIP code in East Waco, meanwhile, received five appointments, 76707 in central and North Waco received 33 and 76701 in downtown and the central business district received four.

Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said the actual clinic ran smoothly and proved to organizers that subsequent clinics would be able to handle more than 1,500 doses in a week if the supply is available. More vaccine is key to a more equitable outcome, she said.

“We still need to make sure that everyone throughout the county, wherever you live, whatever your access, you can get access to the vaccine, that you can register and get an appointment,” Craine said. “Whether it’s 100 doses or 10,000 doses, we still need to do better.”