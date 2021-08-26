Old Chicago donation helps Humane Society fund

The Humane Society of Central Texas received a $7,289.14 donation from Old Chicago Pizza to assist its work caring for area animals.

The restaurant had closed its doors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until June. Old Chicago management asked its staff to choose a local nonprofit to receive proceeds from the reopening, and they chose the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The restaurant donated 100% of proceeds from all drink orders during its soft opening events, and additional proceeds from the sale of specific menu items and online orders for the first month it was open.

Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira said the Humane Society will use the money to boost its Community Cares Fund, which helps keep pets and people together. It’s a win-win, she said, because it prevents people from going through the heartache of giving up their furry family member, and the shelter doesn’t fill up with pets.