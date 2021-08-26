Old Chicago donation helps Humane Society fund

The Humane Society of Central Texas received a $7,289.14 donation from Old Chicago Pizza to assist its work caring for area animals.
The restaurant had closed its doors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not reopen until June. Old Chicago management asked its staff to choose a local nonprofit to receive proceeds from the reopening, and they chose the Humane Society of Central Texas.
The restaurant donated 100% of proceeds from all drink orders during its soft opening events, and additional proceeds from the sale of specific menu items and online orders for the first month it was open.
Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira said the Humane Society will use the money to boost its Community Cares Fund, which helps keep pets and people together. It’s a win-win, she said, because it prevents people from going through the heartache of giving up their furry family member, and the shelter doesn’t fill up with pets.
“Historically, if a family were going through hard times and could not afford vet care for a sick or injured pet, they would surrender the animal to the shelter,” she said. “Can you imagine the emotional pain of not knowing what happens to your sick or injured animal that you love, and you are surrendering him because you want what’s best for him and you don’t feel like you can provide that? That’s devastating.
“We don’t want any family to feel that way. We would rather keep the animal out of the shelter, pay a vet to treat the animal and send him home with the people who love him.”
The fund also helps families reclaim their animals from the shelter, and helps people comply with requirements from animal control to ensure their animals’ safety and well-being. It also distributes pet food and supplies to families in need.
The goal of the fund is to keep pets and people together so the shelter can serve as a last resort for animals that
really need to be there, she said.
To contribute to the Community Cares Fund, contact the shelter at 254-754-1454.