Omicron-fighting COVID-19 boosters arrive in McLennan County

The newly approved COVID-19 booster, formulated to protect against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, is now available at the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and at various retail pharmacies around the county.

The health district began Wednesday offering the Moderna booster for adults 18 and over and is expected Thursday to roll out the Pfizer version for those 12 and older.

The free shots are available on a walk-up basis at the health district clinic, 225 W. Waco Drive.

The new "bivalent" boosters, approved last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, protect against the original strain of the virus as well as the now-dominant BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, which now account for 99% of COVID-19 cases.

The booster formulations add BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, the CDC says. This helps to restore protection that has waned since previous vaccinations by targeting variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading, the CDC says.

The CDC allocated about 900,000 doses of the updated boosters to Texas, including 502,500 doses of Pfizer and 192,800 doses of Moderna, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The federal vaccine availability website, vaccines.gov, shows that the boosters are available locally at H-E-B and Walgreens pharmacies, as well as Old Corner Drug in West.

To be eligible for the new booster, people must have completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine injections at least eight weeks before getting the new booster shot, a CDC statement says. Prior boosters are not required to get this one, but people should wait at least two months between booster shots, officials say.

COVID-19 appears to be on track to become an endemic disease that can be tackled with a newly formulated vaccine each year, like the flu, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House medical advisor, at a Tuesday press briefing.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that, looking forward with the COVID-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual, updated COVID-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population," Fauci said.

At the same briefing, Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, recommended getting vaccinated each year for both flu and COVID-19.

"I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot," he said.