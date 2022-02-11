Omicron surge tapering off as Waco hospitals resume postponed procedures

The more contagious omicron coronavirus variant caused an unprecedented number of cases, but hospitalizations and deaths to this point have not seen increases at that same rate. Hospitalizations and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators have not yet matched the peaks experienced during the delta variant surge of August-September, although deaths in the first third of February are roughly a third of the total recorded in September, COVID-19's deadliest month to date for the county.

Verner said the omicron variant seems to be less virulent than the delta variant that preceded it. Even among unvaccinated county residents, omicron was less likely than delta to cause serious outcomes or death, he said.

Nationally, the current omicron surge seems to be waning in many states, prompting nearly a dozen to relax or end their masking mandates this week.

With COVID-19 cases in McLennan County dropping, can residents anticipate any relaxing of "strongly urged" masking? Verner said possibly, particularly for fully vaccinated people, although health officials have not determined at what level of COVID-19 in the county where that could be recommended.