Omicron surge tapering off as Waco hospitals resume postponed procedures

A week of declining numbers of new COVID-19 cases has both Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest medical centers returning to elective surgeries and other procedures postponed earlier in the omicron surge.
Hillcrest has resumed elective surgeries requiring overnight recovery, while Providence will do so beginning Monday, representatives for both hospitals said.
A flood of COVID-19 patients since late December had led the hospitals to urge potential patients and visitors to consider the high caseloads of their emergency departments. Ascension Providence announced on Jan. 17 a temporary suspension of elective surgeries requiring overnight recoveries, and community demand for COVID-19 testing had both hospitals reminding residents to reserve use of their emergency departments for the seriously ill or injured.
This week, however, has seen drops in the number of new cases reported daily and in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Friday 99 new cases, the second consecutive day the new case count was below 100, with 211 active cases, 96 hospitalized patients, including 13 on ventilators, and one death. The seven-day average of new cases dropped to 94, nearly one-tenth of what it had been in mid-January.
Only a week ago, the district reported 203 new cases, 1,345 active cases and 153 patients hospitalized.
Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, said hospitalization numbers and deaths tend to lag case counts by two to three weeks, and that those numbers have not fallen as sharply as case counts. He also cautioned about putting much weight on active case numbers as those are calculated based on the days since a new case was reported, rather than any confirmation from testing that a COVID-19 patient no longer has the virus.
Still, the numbers this week suggest the county may be on the downhill side of the steep omicron-variant surge.
"The trend is very encouraging," Verner said.
New COVID-19 cases were down this week at Waco Family Medicine.
"We're seeing 10 to 15 new cases a day, but our positivity rate is stubbornly around 15%," Assistant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ben Wilson said.
In contrast, the community health service saw a one-day record of 210 new cases out of 420 tests conducted for an "unparalleled" positivity rate of 50%. That forced Waco Family Medicine to move much of its COVID-19 testing and patient evaluation to outdoor tents for safety reasons. With the lower numbers and rates, some of that outdoor staffing can be reduced, Wilson said.
The more contagious omicron coronavirus variant caused an unprecedented number of cases, but hospitalizations and deaths to this point have not seen increases at that same rate. Hospitalizations and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators have not yet matched the peaks experienced during the delta variant surge of August-September, although deaths in the first third of February are roughly a third of the total recorded in September, COVID-19's deadliest month to date for the county.
Verner said the omicron variant seems to be less virulent than the delta variant that preceded it. Even among unvaccinated county residents, omicron was less likely than delta to cause serious outcomes or death, he said.
Nationally, the current omicron surge seems to be waning in many states, prompting nearly a dozen to relax or end their masking mandates this week.
With COVID-19 cases in McLennan County dropping, can residents anticipate any relaxing of "strongly urged" masking? Verner said possibly, particularly for fully vaccinated people, although health officials have not determined at what level of COVID-19 in the county where that could be recommended.
"The short answer is yes, but the cutoff is hard to say," he said. "As the numbers come down, we'll be examining the question of when to relax restrictions. They're looking for data that makes those determinations continuously at the national level."
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends masking when in groups, indoors or near people with weakened immune systems. Given omicron's higher transmission rate, masking is a measure that is "certainly prudent," Verner said. Schools should consider keeping their current masking recommendations for the time being, particularly since a new variant is on the horizon, he said.
He also urged people to consider continuing wearing masks out of consideration for those who are immunocompromised.
Given the combination of county residents who are vaccinated and those who have developed immunity after contracting COVID-19 in recent months, a future surge may not hit as hard.
"It puts everybody in a better place. If there's another surge, it possibly could be for a shorter period of time," Verner said.