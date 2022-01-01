Omicron variant continues rapid spread in McLennan County

As many prepared to party through New Year’s, the newest COVID-19 variant continued its rapid spread through McLennan County and children’s hospitals statewide reported more COVID-19 cases among kids.

The Centers for Disease Control is reporting high rates of COVID-19 transmission across the country. In McLennan County, the active case count spiked over the course of just two weeks from 229 to 1,804 as of Thursday, the most recent count available.

As of Thursday, the local testing positivity rate had held at 32% for three days, and 57 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported. The pace of new cases per day, with a rolling 7-day average of 240, was up from just 34 two weeks earlier and higher than at any point before the wave caused by the delta variant last summer.

Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest published a joint statement reporting an increase in the number of patients coming for hospitalization and intensive care.

“The omicron variant is the most contagious strain we have seen yet, and the increase in cases is putting further stress on hospital staffing,” the statement says.