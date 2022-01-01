Omicron variant continues rapid spread in McLennan County

As many prepared to party through New Year’s, the newest COVID-19 variant continued its rapid spread through McLennan County and children’s hospitals statewide reported more COVID-19 cases among kids.
The Centers for Disease Control is reporting high rates of COVID-19 transmission across the country. In McLennan County, the active case count spiked over the course of just two weeks from 229 to 1,804 as of Thursday, the most recent count available.
As of Thursday, the local testing positivity rate had held at 32% for three days, and 57 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported. The pace of new cases per day, with a rolling 7-day average of 240, was up from just 34 two weeks earlier and higher than at any point before the wave caused by the delta variant last summer.
Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest published a joint statement reporting an increase in the number of patients coming for hospitalization and intensive care.
“The omicron variant is the most contagious strain we have seen yet, and the increase in cases is putting further stress on hospital staffing,” the statement says.
The health care providers urge people to reserve their emergency rooms for emergencies, and to call either 211 or 877-541-7905 to find local testing sites. 211texas.org lists sites as well.
“We urge the community to help us and each other by getting vaccinated, getting boosted, distancing and wearing a mask,” Ascension Providence spokesperson Kathy Hadlock wrote in the statement.
During a press conference Wednesday, Dr. Mary Suzanne Whitworth, medical director of infectious diseases for Cook Children’s in Fort Worth, said the hospital had 29 COVID-19 patients, up from eight patients the previous week.
“The vaccine, for children that are fully vaccinated, is excellent, so their chances of winding up in the hospital or being severely ill with COVID if they're vaccinated, even with the omicron, are very low,” Whitworth said. “But even for those that are vaccinated, they still can catch a cold- or flu-like illness from omicron.”
Whitworth said in an ideal world, children and school employees would return from their winter break vaccinated and remain masked and spread out as much as possible.
“I think there’s been good data (showing) that schools can be safe,” Whitworth said.
She said she still expects holiday gatherings to drive the statewide positivity rate higher, given the experience with the delta variant, which did not cause case counts to rise as quickly as omicron has.
“What's different this time is that it is a surge with a vertical slope,” Whitworth said, referring to the slope of a graph showing new cases over time. “That’s what they saw in South Africa, that’s what they see nationally. It’s a vertical climb in the number of cases, and that translates into increased hospitalizations for us.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 85% of test samples analyzed in the state to determine the specific virus variant are the omicron variant.
“Obviously, we’re still encouraging vaccination if you haven’t been vaccinated,” said Stephanie Alvey, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District's emergency preparedness coordinator. “If you have been vaccinated, we’re strongly encouraging boosters.”
Alvey said gathering in large, unmasked groups in close proximity with others has not stopped being dangerous since the pandemic started, and the rapid increase in cases is an indication of omicron’s even more contagious nature.
“COVID is obviously spread through respiratory particles, which includes aerosol droplets, and those exist in human breath,” Alvey said. “The louder you speak or do things like singing or yelling, you’re going to produce more of those respiratory particles.”
The virus in the current surge is continuing to spread more quickly among people younger than 50 compared to older adults who are more likely to be vaccinated, but Alvey said it is still too early to tell if omicron is more likely to spread among children specifically.
Alvey said of the 414 cases reported in McLennan County on Wednesday, 97 patients were in their 20s, 76 were in their 30s and 72 were between the ages of 11 and 19. People in their 40s accounted for 54 cases, and 89 of the cases were in people 50 and older. Another 20 were in children between the ages of 1 and 10, and six cases were in children younger than 1.
Alvey said weekly reports have not included demographic information this past week or the week before because the public health district has been running on a skeleton crew during the holidays. She said the demographic analysis will return either this week or the following week.