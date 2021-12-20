Omicron variant is in McLennan County and will spread quickly, officials warn

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 81 new cases and 364 active cases, the highest numbers since the last wave was winding down in the first half of October. One death was also reported Monday, bringing the total death toll to 729.

The newest mutation of the SARS COV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has raced across the world since South African scientists reported it as a potentially serious new variant less than a month ago.

The CDC reported Monday that omicron has become the dominant strain in the pandemic in America, surpassing the delta variant that had accounted for 99% of cases in late November.

Verner said the combination of omicron's contagiousness and the holidays does not bode well.

"It's two to four times as infectious as delta, and it's going to coincide with our Christmas traveling, visiting and gathering," he said.

In McLennan County, the seven-day average for new cases reported on Monday was 57, the highest the average has been since mid-October.