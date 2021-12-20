Omicron variant is in McLennan County and will spread quickly, officials warn

The fast-spreading omicron variant of the coronavirus has appeared in McLennan County, public health officials said Monday, adding that it has likely been here for several weeks and is expected to spread rapidly as Christmas approaches.
The news came as federal health officials Monday reported that omicron cases nationwide have grown sixfold over the last week, accounting for 73% of new infections, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Health District, said the omicron variant was detected in a random sample of positive tests taken Dec. 10, which indicates the new variant has been circulating in the county for several weeks.
Information from the state's contact tracing on the positive test indicated that other persons in the household were ill, but had not been tested, he added.
Given earlier reports of omicron and its rapid spread in other countries and American states, Verner echoed what other McLennan County medical and health officials have been saying over the last few weeks.
"We knew omicron was coming. It's here," he said. "We've seen some increases in cases already ... and there will be alarming increases in cases over the coming month."
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 81 new cases and 364 active cases, the highest numbers since the last wave was winding down in the first half of October. One death was also reported Monday, bringing the total death toll to 729.
The newest mutation of the SARS COV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has raced across the world since South African scientists reported it as a potentially serious new variant less than a month ago.
The CDC reported Monday that omicron has become the dominant strain in the pandemic in America, surpassing the delta variant that had accounted for 99% of cases in late November.
Verner said the combination of omicron's contagiousness and the holidays does not bode well.
"It's two to four times as infectious as delta, and it's going to coincide with our Christmas traveling, visiting and gathering," he said.
In McLennan County, the seven-day average for new cases reported on Monday was 57, the highest the average has been since mid-October.
Verner noted in some countries and states, the number of omicron cases doubles every few days — significantly higher than delta's doubling time of about two weeks. Also troubling is omicron's higher number of breakthrough cases among those who have recovered from COVID-19 or been vaccinated for it, he said.
The local appearance of omicron comes after several weeks of holiday gatherings at businesses, schools and churches, compounded by thousands of people traveling at this time of year.
The guidelines for slowing COVID-19 spread are still advisable here and strongly urged, Verner said: Staying away from others if feeling sick or testing positive; testing at the sign of symptoms or before or after traveling; social distancing, particularly when indoors or with groups of people; masking; and vaccinations.
Texas Health and Human Services reports that 51.3% of the vaccine-eligible population in McLennan County is fully vaccinated and 58.9% has at least one dose. The number of fully vaccinated residents receiving boosters is 31,756, an increase of 2,940 from last week.
For those who have yet to get a COVID-19 vaccination, Verner said the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, plus a booster, have proven more effective in reducing the chance of a serious case of COVID-19 and with fewer side effects than the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said local pharmacies, urgent care facilities and doctors' offices still provide testing. Rapid testing kits for home use also are available at many pharmacies and there's a YesNoCovid rapid testing site in the Richland Mall parking lot.
Vaccinations are also available at many of those sites at the health district clinic, 225 W. Waco Drive, which provides vaccinations during regular hours. The health district will close for the holidays on Friday, Monday and Dec. 31.
The Associated Press on Monday quoted Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, saying that other countries had seen omicron's fast growth, but the U.S. data showed “a remarkable jump in such a short time.”
Topol also said it’s unclear how much milder omicron really is compared with other variants.
“That’s the big uncertainty now,” Topol said. “We have to count on it being a lot of hospitalizations and a lot severe disease from omicron.”
CDC’s estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus specimens collected each week through university and commercial laboratories and state and local health departments. Scientists analyze their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are most abundant.
In the week that ended Dec. 11, omicron’s share of new infections in the U.S. increased to 2.9% from 0.4% the week before, the CDC previously reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.